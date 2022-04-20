Chelsea CHE
Arsenal ARS
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
13
-
Edward Nketiah Goal
-
3-4-1-2
- Mendy
- Sarr
- Christensen
- James
- Alonso
- Kanté
- Loftus-Cheek
- Azpilicueta
- Mount
- Werner
- Lukaku
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Malang Sarr
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
17 Saúl Ñíguez
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
18 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
3-4-2-1
- Ramsdale
- Gabriel
- Holding
- White
- Tavares
- Xhaka
- Elneny
- Saka
- Smith Rowe
- Ødegaard
- Nketiah
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
20 Nuno Tavares
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Edward Nketiah 13'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
38 Miguel Azeez
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
69 Zak Swanson
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
-
London, England
-
REFEREE: Jonathan Moss
Match Commentary
|13'
|Goal! Chelsea 0, Arsenal 1. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
|10'
|Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
|9'
|Offside, Arsenal. Aaron Ramsdale tries a through ball, but Eddie Nketiah is caught offside.
Match Stats
CHE
ARS
Possession
69% 31%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (0)
1 (1)
|CHE
|ARS
|1
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|32
|+61
|76
|2
|Manchester City
|31
|+52
|74
|3
|Chelsea
|30
|+41
|62
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|32
|+18
|57
|5
|Arsenal
|31
|+8
|54
|6
|Manchester United
|33
|+4
|54
|7
|West Ham United
|33
|+9
|52
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|32
|+5
|49
|9
|Leicester City
|30
|-4
|40
|10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|32
|-8
|40
|11
|Brentford
|33
|-8
|39
|12
|Southampton
|32
|-14
|39
|13
|Crystal Palace
|31
|+3
|37
|14
|Newcastle United
|32
|-19
|37
|15
|Aston Villa
|31
|-4
|36
|16
|Leeds United
|32
|-30
|33
|17
|Everton
|30
|-19
|28
|18
|Burnley
|31
|-19
|25
|19
|Watford
|32
|-32
|22
|20
|Norwich City
|32
|-44
|21
