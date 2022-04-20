  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 13
    • Edward Nketiah Goal
Chelsea Logo Chelsea CHE Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo
CHE
3-4-1-2
ARS
3-4-2-1
CHE
3-4-1-2
  • 16Mendy
  • 31Sarr
  • 4Christensen
  • 24James
  • 3Alonso
  • 7Kanté
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 19Mount
  • 11Werner
  • 9Lukaku
No. Name
16 Édouard Mendy
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Andreas Christensen
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
31 Malang Sarr
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Reece James
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 N'Golo Kanté
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Marcos Alonso
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 César Azpilicueta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Romelu Lukaku
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Thiago Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Trevoh Chalobah
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Kepa Arrizabalaga
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Saúl Ñíguez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Christian Pulisic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Stamford Bridge
  • ,
  • London, England
  • REFEREE: Jonathan Moss

Match Commentary

13' Goal! Chelsea 0, Arsenal 1. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
10' Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
9' Offside, Arsenal. Aaron Ramsdale tries a through ball, but Eddie Nketiah is caught offside.

Match Stats

CHE
ARS

Possession

69% 31%

Shots (on Goal)

2 (0)
1 (1)
CHE ARS
1 Fouls 2
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
3 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 32 +61 76
2 Manchester City 31 +52 74
3 Chelsea 30 +41 62
4 Tottenham Hotspur 32 +18 57
5 Arsenal 31 +8 54
6 Manchester United 33 +4 54
7 West Ham United 33 +9 52
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 +5 49
9 Leicester City 30 -4 40
10 Brighton & Hove Albion 32 -8 40
11 Brentford 33 -8 39
12 Southampton 32 -14 39
13 Crystal Palace 31 +3 37
14 Newcastle United 32 -19 37
15 Aston Villa 31 -4 36
16 Leeds United 32 -30 33
17 Everton 30 -19 28
18 Burnley 31 -19 25
19 Watford 32 -32 22
20 Norwich City 32 -44 21