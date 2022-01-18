  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 28
    • Hakim Ziyech Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 59
    • Marcos Alonso Yellow Card
  • 60
    • Adam Webster Goal - Header
  • 62
    • On: Leandro Trossard|Off: Danny Welbeck
  • 62
    • On: Neal Maupay|Off: Pascal Groß
  • 76
    • On: Solly March|Off: Tariq Lamptey
  • 80
    • Dan Burn Yellow Card
  • 80
    • On: Kai Havertz|Off: Romelu Lukaku
  • 80
    • On: Mateo Kovacic|Off: Jorginho
  • 80
    • On: Timo Werner|Off: Hakim Ziyech
  • 81
    • Antonio Rüdiger Yellow Card
  • FT
    • Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Chelsea 1.
BHA
4-1-4-1
CHE
4-2-3-1
BHA
4-1-4-1
  • 1Sánchez
  • 3Cucurella
  • 33Burn
  • 4Webster
  • 34Veltman
  • 17Alzate
  • 18Welbeck
    On: Leandro Trossard | Off: Danny Welbeck
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 13Groß
    On: Neal Maupay | Off: Pascal Groß
  • 2Lamptey
    On: Solly March | Off: Tariq Lamptey
  • 15Moder
No. Name
1 Robert Sánchez
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Dan Burn  80'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Adam Webster  60'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Steven Alzate
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Marc Cucurella
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Joël Veltman
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Alexis Mac Allister
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Pascal Groß
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
62' 9  Neal Maupay
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Danny Welbeck
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
62' 11  Leandro Trossard
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Tariq Lamptey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
76' 20  Solly March
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Jakub Moder
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
58 Evan Ferguson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Hayden Roberts
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
42 Marc Leonard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Moises Caicedo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
38 Thomas McGill
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Kjell Scherpen
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Amex Stadium
  • ,
  • Falmer, England
  • ATTENDANCE: 30,880

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Chelsea 1.
90'+4' Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Chelsea 1.
90'+4' Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Match Stats

BHA
CHE

Possession

43% 57%

Shots (on Goal)

10 (2)
15 (3)
BHA CHE
8 Fouls 5
1 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
5 Corner Kicks 7
2 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 22 +41 56
2 Liverpool 21 +37 45
3 Chelsea 23 +28 44
4 West Ham United 22 +11 37
5 Arsenal 20 +8 35
6 Tottenham Hotspur 18 +3 33
7 Manchester United 20 +3 32
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 +2 31
9 Brighton & Hove Albion 21 0 29
10 Leicester City 18 -2 25
11 Crystal Palace 21 -1 24
12 Southampton 21 -8 24
13 Aston Villa 20 -5 23
14 Brentford 21 -9 23
15 Leeds United 20 -15 22
16 Everton 19 -10 19
17 Watford 19 -14 14
18 Norwich City 21 -35 13
19 Newcastle United 20 -23 12
20 Burnley 17 -11 11