Chelsea held at Brighton as PL slump continues
Chelsea's winless streak in the Premier League extended to four games as they were held to a 1-1 draw away to Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday.
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
33 Dan Burn 80'
Goals 0
|
4 Adam Webster 60'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Joël Veltman
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Pascal Groß
Goals 0
62' 9 Neal Maupay
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
62' 11 Leandro Trossard
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
76' 20 Solly March
Goals 0
|
15 Jakub Moder
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
42 Marc Leonard
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
2 Antonio Rüdiger 81'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Marcos Alonso 59'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
80' 8 Mateo Kovacic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
80' 29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech 28'
Goals 1
80' 11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
75 Lewis Hall
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Saúl Ñíguez
Goals 0
|
31 Malang Sarr
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Chelsea 1.
|90'+4'
|Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Chelsea 1.
|90'+4'
|Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Hudson-Odoi.
|BHA
|CHE
|8
|Fouls
|5
|1
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|5
|Corner Kicks
|7
|2
|Saves
|1
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|22
|+41
|56
|2
|Liverpool
|21
|+37
|45
|3
|Chelsea
|23
|+28
|44
|4
|West Ham United
|22
|+11
|37
|5
|Arsenal
|20
|+8
|35
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|+3
|33
|7
|Manchester United
|20
|+3
|32
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|20
|+2
|31
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|21
|0
|29
|10
|Leicester City
|18
|-2
|25
|11
|Crystal Palace
|21
|-1
|24
|12
|Southampton
|21
|-8
|24
|13
|Aston Villa
|20
|-5
|23
|14
|Brentford
|21
|-9
|23
|15
|Leeds United
|20
|-15
|22
|16
|Everton
|19
|-10
|19
|17
|Watford
|19
|-14
|14
|18
|Norwich City
|21
|-35
|13
|19
|Newcastle United
|20
|-23
|12
|20
|Burnley
|17
|-11
|11
