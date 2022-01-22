  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Manchester United 0, West Ham United 0.
  • 56
    • Harry Maguire Yellow Card
  • 62
    • On: Marcus Rashford|Off: Anthony Elanga
  • 63
    • Declan Rice Yellow Card
  • 70
    • On: Ryan Fredericks|Off: Vladimír Coufal
  • 82
    • On: Edinson Cavani|Off: Fred
  • 82
    • On: Anthony Martial|Off: Mason Greenwood
  • 90+3
    • Marcus Rashford Goal
  • FT
    • Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, West Ham United 0.
Manchester United Logo Manchester United MAN West Ham United WHU West Ham United Logo
MAN
4-2-3-1
WHU
4-2-3-1
MAN
4-2-3-1
  • 1de Gea
  • 27Telles
  • 5Maguire
  • 19Varane
  • 20Dalot
  • 17Fred
    On: Edinson Cavani | Off: Fred
  • 39McTominay
  • 36Elanga
    On: Marcus Rashford | Off: Anthony Elanga
  • 18Fernandes
  • 11Greenwood
    On: Anthony Martial | Off: Mason Greenwood
  • 7Ronaldo
No. Name
1 David de Gea
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Harry Maguire  56'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Raphaël Varane
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Bruno Fernandes
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Fred
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
82' 21  Edinson Cavani
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
39 Scott McTominay
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Cristiano Ronaldo
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 3
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
36 Anthony Elanga
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
62' 10  Marcus Rashford  90'+3'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Mason Greenwood
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
82' 9  Anthony Martial
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
14 Jesse Lingard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
31 Nemanja Matic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Donny van de Beek
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Juan Mata
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Phil Jones
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Dean Henderson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Old Trafford
  • ,
  • Manchester, England
  • ATTENDANCE: 73,130

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Manchester United 1, West Ham United 0.
90'+5' Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, West Ham United 0.
90'+4' VAR Decision: Goal Manchester United - Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United (Marcus Rashford).

Match Stats

MAN
WHU

Possession

57% 43%

Shots (on Goal)

18 (3)
6 (1)
MAN WHU
9 Fouls 8
1 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
4 Offsides 1
3 Corner Kicks 3
2 Saves 2
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 22 +41 56
2 Liverpool 21 +37 45
3 Chelsea 23 +28 44
4 Manchester United 22 +6 38
5 West Ham United 23 +10 37
6 Tottenham Hotspur 19 +4 36
7 Arsenal 20 +8 35
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 +3 34
9 Brighton & Hove Albion 21 0 29
10 Aston Villa 21 -4 26
11 Leicester City 19 -3 25
12 Crystal Palace 21 -1 24
13 Southampton 21 -8 24
14 Brentford 23 -12 23
15 Leeds United 21 -16 22
16 Everton 20 -11 19
17 Norwich City 22 -32 16
18 Newcastle United 21 -22 15
19 Watford 20 -17 14
20 Burnley 17 -11 11