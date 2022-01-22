Rashford's last-gasp goal earns Man United win
Marcus Rashford scored in the third minute of added time to give Manchester United a late 1-0 win over West Ham United on Saturday.
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
5 Harry Maguire 56'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
82' 21 Edinson Cavani
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
62' 10 Marcus Rashford 90'+3'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
82' 9 Anthony Martial
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
15 Craig Dawson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
70' 24 Ryan Fredericks
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
41 Declan Rice 63'
Goals 0
|
28 Tomás Soucek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Jarrod Bowen
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
31 Ben Johnson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Mark Noble
Goals 0
|
23 Issa Diop
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Alex Král
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, Manchester United 1, West Ham United 0.
|90'+5'
|Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, West Ham United 0.
|90'+4'
|VAR Decision: Goal Manchester United - Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United (Marcus Rashford).
|MAN
|WHU
|9
|Fouls
|8
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|4
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|3
|2
|Saves
|2
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|22
|+41
|56
|2
|Liverpool
|21
|+37
|45
|3
|Chelsea
|23
|+28
|44
|4
|Manchester United
|22
|+6
|38
|5
|West Ham United
|23
|+10
|37
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|19
|+4
|36
|7
|Arsenal
|20
|+8
|35
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|21
|+3
|34
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|21
|0
|29
|10
|Aston Villa
|21
|-4
|26
|11
|Leicester City
|19
|-3
|25
|12
|Crystal Palace
|21
|-1
|24
|13
|Southampton
|21
|-8
|24
|14
|Brentford
|23
|-12
|23
|15
|Leeds United
|21
|-16
|22
|16
|Everton
|20
|-11
|19
|17
|Norwich City
|22
|-32
|16
|18
|Newcastle United
|21
|-22
|15
|19
|Watford
|20
|-17
|14
|20
|Burnley
|17
|-11
|11
