Tottenham Hotspur TOT
Arsenal ARS
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
17
-
Ben Davies Yellow Card
-
-
17
-
Yellow Card
-
-
22
-
Harry Kane Penalty - Scored
-
-
26
-
Rob Holding Yellow Card
-
-
33
-
Rob Holding Red Card
-
-
37
-
Harry Kane Goal - Header
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Arsenal 0.
-
-
47
-
Son Heung-Min Goal
-
3-4-2-1
- Lloris
- Davies
- Dier
- Sánchez
- Sessegnon
- Hojbjerg
- Bentancur
- Royal
- Heung-Min
- Kulusevski
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies 17'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane 22' 37'
Goals 2
|
7 Son Heung-Min 47'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
42 Harvey White
Goals 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
45 Alfie Devine
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
4-2-3-1
- Ramsdale
- Tomiyasu
- Gabriel
- Holding
- Soares
- Xhaka
- Elneny
- Martinelli
- Ødegaard
- Saka
- Nketiah
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding 26' 33'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
69 Zak Swanson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
20 Nuno Tavares
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
-
REFEREE: Paul Tierney, Chris Kavanagh
Match Commentary
|52'
|Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Ryan Sessegnon.
|51'
|Attempt blocked. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.
|50'
|Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
TOT
ARS
Possession
56% 44%
Shots (on Goal)
9 (3)
6 (3)
|TOT
|ARS
|5
|Fouls
|9
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|1
|1
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|2
|3
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|36
|+72
|89
|2
|Liverpool
|36
|+65
|86
|3
|Chelsea
|36
|+42
|70
|4
|Arsenal
|35
|+14
|66
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|35
|+20
|62
|6
|Manchester United
|37
|+1
|58
|7
|West Ham United
|36
|+11
|55
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|36
|-3
|50
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|36
|-4
|47
|10
|Leicester City
|35
|-4
|45
|11
|Crystal Palace
|35
|+4
|44
|12
|Aston Villa
|35
|-1
|43
|13
|Brentford
|36
|-8
|43
|14
|Newcastle United
|36
|-21
|43
|15
|Southampton
|36
|-20
|40
|16
|Everton
|35
|-19
|36
|17
|Burnley
|35
|-17
|34
|18
|Leeds United
|36
|-38
|34
|19
|Watford
|36
|-38
|23
|20
|Norwich City
|36
|-56
|21
