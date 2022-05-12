  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 17
    • Ben Davies Yellow Card
  • 17
    • Yellow Card
  • 22
    • Harry Kane Penalty - Scored
  • 26
    • Rob Holding Yellow Card
  • 33
    • Rob Holding Red Card
  • 37
    • Harry Kane Goal - Header
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Arsenal 0.
  • 47
    • Son Heung-Min Goal
Tottenham Hotspur Logo Tottenham Hotspur TOT Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo
TOT
3-4-2-1
ARS
4-2-3-1
TOT
3-4-2-1
  • 1Lloris
  • 33Davies
  • 15Dier
  • 6Sánchez
  • 19Sessegnon
  • 5Hojbjerg
  • 30Bentancur
  • 12Royal
  • 7Heung-Min
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 10Kane
No. Name
1 Hugo Lloris
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Ben Davies  17'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Davinson Sánchez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Rodrigo Bentancur
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Ryan Sessegnon
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Emerson Royal
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Harry Kane  22' 37'
Goals 2
  • Shots 5
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Son Heung-Min  47'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 5 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Dejan Kulusevski
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
44 Dane Scarlett
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
42 Harvey White
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Harry Winks
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Steven Bergwijn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
51 Matthew Craig
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45 Alfie Devine
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Pierluigi Gollini
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • ,
  • London, England
  • REFEREE: Paul Tierney, Chris Kavanagh

Match Commentary

52' Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Ryan Sessegnon.
51' Attempt blocked. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.
50' Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

TOT
ARS

Possession

56% 44%

Shots (on Goal)

9 (3)
6 (3)
TOT ARS
5 Fouls 9
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 1
1 Offsides 0
1 Corner Kicks 2
3 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 36 +72 89
2 Liverpool 36 +65 86
3 Chelsea 36 +42 70
4 Arsenal 35 +14 66
5 Tottenham Hotspur 35 +20 62
6 Manchester United 37 +1 58
7 West Ham United 36 +11 55
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 36 -3 50
9 Brighton & Hove Albion 36 -4 47
10 Leicester City 35 -4 45
11 Crystal Palace 35 +4 44
12 Aston Villa 35 -1 43
13 Brentford 36 -8 43
14 Newcastle United 36 -21 43
15 Southampton 36 -20 40
16 Everton 35 -19 36
17 Burnley 35 -17 34
18 Leeds United 36 -38 34
19 Watford 36 -38 23
20 Norwich City 36 -56 21