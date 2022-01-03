-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Manchester United 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
-
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Varane
- Jones
- Wan-Bissaka
- Matic
- McTominay
- Sancho
- Greenwood
- Ronaldo
- Cavani
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
- Sá
- Saïss
- Coady
- Kilman
- Marçal
- Moutinho
- Neves
- Semedo
- Podence
- Jiménez
- Trincão
|No.
|Name
|
1 José Sá
Saves 1
|
16 Conor Coady
Goals 0
|
27 Romain Saïss
Goals 0
|
23 Max Kilman
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
17 Fábio Silva
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
37 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
|
39 Luke Cundle
Goals 0
|
21 John Ruddy
Saves 0
|
64 Hugo Bueno
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
-
Manchester, England
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Manchester United 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
|45'+2'
|Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. João Moutinho tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside.
|45'+2'
|Attempt blocked. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Moutinho.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAN
|WOL
|3
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|2
|0
|Corner Kicks
|6
|4
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|21
|+40
|53
|2
|Chelsea
|21
|+29
|43
|3
|Liverpool
|20
|+34
|42
|4
|Arsenal
|20
|+8
|35
|5
|West Ham United
|20
|+10
|34
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|+3
|33
|7
|Manchester United
|18
|+4
|31
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|19
|0
|27
|9
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|18
|-1
|25
|10
|Leicester City
|18
|-2
|25
|11
|Crystal Palace
|20
|-1
|23
|12
|Brentford
|19
|-3
|23
|13
|Aston Villa
|19
|-5
|22
|14
|Southampton
|19
|-9
|21
|15
|Everton
|18
|-9
|19
|16
|Leeds United
|19
|-16
|19
|17
|Watford
|18
|-14
|13
|18
|Burnley
|17
|-11
|11
|19
|Newcastle United
|19
|-23
|11
|20
|Norwich City
|19
|-34
|10
