-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
8
-
Scott McTominay Goal
-
-
27
-
Ben Mee (OG)
-
-
35
-
Cristiano Ronaldo Goal
-
-
38
-
Aaron Lennon Goal
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Manchester United 3, Burnley 1.
-
-
58
-
On: Dale Stephens|Off: Jack Cork
-
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Bailly
- Wan-Bissaka
- Matic
- McTominay
- Sancho
- Greenwood
- Ronaldo
- Cavani
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
39 Scott McTominay 8'
Goals 1
|
7 Cristiano Ronaldo 35'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
- Hennessey
- Taylor
- Mee
- Tarkowski
- Lowton
- Gudmundsson
- CorkOn: Dale Stephens | Off: Jack Cork
- Westwood
- McNeil
- Wood
- Lennon
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
6 Ben Mee OG27'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
58' 16 Dale Stephens
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Aaron Lennon 38'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
23 Erik Pieters
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
37 Bobby Thomas
Goals 0
|
27 Matej Vydra
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Will Norris
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
-
Manchester, England
Match Commentary
|63'
|Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
|63'
|Attempt saved. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
|62'
|Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Eric Bailly.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAN
|BUR
|5
|Fouls
|7
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|3
|6
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|4
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|20
|+39
|50
|2
|Chelsea
|20
|+29
|42
|3
|Liverpool
|19
|+34
|41
|4
|Arsenal
|19
|+9
|35
|5
|West Ham United
|19
|+9
|31
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17
|+2
|30
|7
|Manchester United
|17
|+2
|28
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|18
|-1
|25
|9
|Leicester City
|18
|-2
|25
|10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|18
|-1
|24
|11
|Crystal Palace
|19
|0
|23
|12
|Aston Villa
|18
|-4
|22
|13
|Southampton
|19
|-9
|21
|14
|Brentford
|18
|-4
|20
|15
|Everton
|17
|-8
|19
|16
|Leeds United
|18
|-18
|16
|17
|Watford
|17
|-13
|13
|18
|Burnley
|15
|-7
|11
|19
|Newcastle United
|19
|-23
|11
|20
|Norwich City
|19
|-34
|10
