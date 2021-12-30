  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 8
    • Scott McTominay Goal
  • 27
    • Ben Mee (OG)
  • 35
    • Cristiano Ronaldo Goal
  • 38
    • Aaron Lennon Goal
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Manchester United 3, Burnley 1.
  • 58
    • On: Dale Stephens|Off: Jack Cork
Manchester United Logo Manchester United MAN Burnley BUR Burnley Logo
MAN
4-2-2-2
BUR
4-4-2
MAN
4-2-2-2
  • 1de Gea
  • 23Shaw
  • 5Maguire
  • 3Bailly
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 31Matic
  • 39McTominay
  • 25Sancho
  • 11Greenwood
  • 7Ronaldo
  • 21Cavani
No. Name
1 David de Gea
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Harry Maguire
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Eric Bailly
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
31 Nemanja Matic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
39 Scott McTominay  8'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 3 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Cristiano Ronaldo  35'
Goals 1
  • Shots 5
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Edinson Cavani
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Mason Greenwood
Goals 0
  • Shots 4
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Jesse Lingard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Marcus Rashford
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Raphaël Varane
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Donny van de Beek
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
36 Anthony Elanga
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Dean Henderson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Fred
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Old Trafford
  • ,
  • Manchester, England

Match Commentary

63' Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
63' Attempt saved. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
62' Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Eric Bailly.

Match Stats

MAN
BUR

Possession

60% 40%

Shots (on Goal)

15 (6)
7 (2)
MAN BUR
5 Fouls 7
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 3
6 Corner Kicks 3
1 Saves 4
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 20 +39 50
2 Chelsea 20 +29 42
3 Liverpool 19 +34 41
4 Arsenal 19 +9 35
5 West Ham United 19 +9 31
6 Tottenham Hotspur 17 +2 30
7 Manchester United 17 +2 28
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 -1 25
9 Leicester City 18 -2 25
10 Brighton & Hove Albion 18 -1 24
11 Crystal Palace 19 0 23
12 Aston Villa 18 -4 22
13 Southampton 19 -9 21
14 Brentford 18 -4 20
15 Everton 17 -8 19
16 Leeds United 18 -18 16
17 Watford 17 -13 13
18 Burnley 15 -7 11
19 Newcastle United 19 -23 11
20 Norwich City 19 -34 10