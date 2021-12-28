  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 4
    • Joël Matip Yellow Card
  • 15
    • Mohamed Salah Penalty - Saved
  • HT
    • Halftime
Leicester City Logo Leicester City LEI Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
LEI
4-3-1-2
LIV
4-3-3
LEI
4-3-1-2
  • 1Schmeichel
  • 33Thomas
  • 25Ndidi
  • 18Amartey
  • 27Castagne
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 42Soumaré
  • 20Choudhury
  • 10Maddison
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 9Vardy
No. Name
1 Kasper Schmeichel
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Wilfred Ndidi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Daniel Amartey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Luke Thomas
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Timothy Castagne
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Kelechi Iheanacho
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
42 Boubakary Soumaré
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 James Maddison
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Kieran Dewsbury-Hall
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Hamza Choudhury
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Jamie Vardy
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
23 Jannik Vestergaard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Ayoze Pérez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Danny Ward
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Youri Tielemans
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45 Ben Nelson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
38 Vontae Daley-Campbell
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
37 Ademola Lookman
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
49 Kasey Mcateer
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Marc Albrighton
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: King Power Stadium
  • ,
  • Leicester, England

Match Commentary

45'+2' First Half ends, Leicester City 0, Liverpool 0.
45'+1' Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Match Stats

LEI
LIV

Possession

39% 61%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (0)
11 (2)
LEI LIV
5 Fouls 3
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 1
1 Corner Kicks 4
2 Saves 0
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 19 +38 47
2 Liverpool 18 +35 41
3 Chelsea 19 +29 41
4 Arsenal 19 +9 35
5 West Ham United 19 +9 31
6 Tottenham Hotspur 17 +2 30
7 Manchester United 17 +2 28
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 -1 25
9 Crystal Palace 19 0 23
10 Brighton & Hove Albion 17 -1 23
11 Leicester City 17 -3 22
12 Aston Villa 18 -4 22
13 Southampton 19 -9 21
14 Brentford 17 -3 20
15 Everton 17 -8 19
16 Leeds United 18 -18 16
17 Watford 17 -13 13
18 Burnley 15 -7 11
19 Newcastle United 19 -23 11
20 Norwich City 19 -34 10