Leicester City LEI
Liverpool LIV
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
4
-
Joël Matip Yellow Card
-
-
15
-
Mohamed Salah Penalty - Saved
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-1-2
- Schmeichel
- Thomas
- Ndidi
- Amartey
- Castagne
- Dewsbury-Hall
- Soumaré
- Choudhury
- Maddison
- Iheanacho
- Vardy
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Luke Thomas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
17 Ayoze Pérez
Goals 0
|
12 Danny Ward
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
45 Ben Nelson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Tsimikas
- van Dijk
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Oxlade-Chamberlain
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Mané
- Diogo Jota
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip 4'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
63 Owen Beck
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: King Power Stadium
-
,
-
Leicester, England
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Leicester City 0, Liverpool 0.
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Leicester City 0, Liverpool 0.
|45'+1'
|Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Match Stats
LEI
LIV
Possession
39% 61%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (0)
11 (2)
|LEI
|LIV
|5
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|4
|2
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|19
|+38
|47
|2
|Liverpool
|18
|+35
|41
|3
|Chelsea
|19
|+29
|41
|4
|Arsenal
|19
|+9
|35
|5
|West Ham United
|19
|+9
|31
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17
|+2
|30
|7
|Manchester United
|17
|+2
|28
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|18
|-1
|25
|9
|Crystal Palace
|19
|0
|23
|10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|17
|-1
|23
|11
|Leicester City
|17
|-3
|22
|12
|Aston Villa
|18
|-4
|22
|13
|Southampton
|19
|-9
|21
|14
|Brentford
|17
|-3
|20
|15
|Everton
|17
|-8
|19
|16
|Leeds United
|18
|-18
|16
|17
|Watford
|17
|-13
|13
|18
|Burnley
|15
|-7
|11
|19
|Newcastle United
|19
|-23
|11
|20
|Norwich City
|19
|-34
|10
Premier League News
Manchester City are better than ever in 2021-22: How Guardiola & Co. stay ahead
Once again, the title is Manchester City's to lose, but this season, they've managed to reinvent themselves and get even better. So what's changed?
Thomas Tuchel needs answers from Chelsea before it's too late in the title race
Chelsea were imperious for the first 10 months of Thomas Tuchel's reign. The crown has slipped, though, and he needs to figure out why -- fast.
West Ham fight back to beat Watford
West Ham come from behind to stun Watford 4-1 at Vicarage Road.
Tottenham stumble against 10-man Southampton
Tottenham come from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Southampton in the Premier League.
Michallik: Spurs denied two perfectly good goals vs. Southampton
Janusz Michallik speaks about the decision from VAR to rule Harry Kane offside for his second goal vs. Southampton.
Edouard inspires Palace to 3-0 win over lowly Norwich
Crystal Palace moved up to ninth in the Premier League after a 3-0 win over troubled Norwich.