-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
13
-
Kyle Walker-Peters Yellow Card
-
-
25
-
James Ward-Prowse Goal
-
-
27
-
Mohammed Salisu Yellow Card
-
-
30
-
Yellow Card
-
-
39
-
Mohammed Salisu Red Card
-
-
41
-
Harry Kane Penalty - Scored
-
-
45
-
On: Matt Doherty|Off: Sergio Reguilón
-
-
45+1
-
Sergio Reguilón Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
51
-
Adam Armstrong Yellow Card
-
-
62
-
On: Lucas Moura|Off: Dele Alli
-
- Forster
- Perraud
- Salisu
- Bednarek
- Valery
- Walker-Peters
- Ward-Prowse
- Diallo
- Armstrong
- Armstrong
- Long
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
35 Jan Bednarek
Goals 0
|
22 Mohammed Salisu 27' 39'
Goals 0
|
43 Yann Valery
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 Kyle Walker-Peters 13'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 James Ward-Prowse 25'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
9 Adam Armstrong 51'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Theo Walcott
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
38 Dynel Simeu
Goals 0
|
23 Nathan Tella
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
- Lloris
- Davies
- Dier
- Sánchez
- ReguilónOn: Matt Doherty | Off: Sergio Reguilón
- Hojbjerg
- Winks
- Emerson
- Heung-Min
- AlliOn: Lucas Moura | Off: Dele Alli
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Sergio Reguilón 45'+1'
Goals 0
45' 2 Matt Doherty
Goals 0
|
12 Emerson
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane 41'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
62' 27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
42 Harvey White
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
11 Bryan Gil
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Oliver Skipp
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: St. Mary's Stadium
-
,
-
Southampton, England
Match Commentary
|64'
|Attempt blocked. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibrahima Diallo.
|62'
|Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Dele Alli.
|60'
|Attempt blocked. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibrahima Diallo.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|SOU
|TOT
|15
|Fouls
|3
|2
|Yellow Cards
|1
|1
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|2
|1
|Corner Kicks
|4
|3
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|19
|+38
|47
|2
|Liverpool
|18
|+35
|41
|3
|Chelsea
|19
|+29
|41
|4
|Arsenal
|19
|+9
|35
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|16
|+2
|29
|6
|West Ham United
|18
|+6
|28
|7
|Manchester United
|17
|+2
|28
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|18
|-1
|25
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|17
|-1
|23
|10
|Leicester City
|17
|-3
|22
|11
|Aston Villa
|18
|-4
|22
|12
|Crystal Palace
|18
|-3
|20
|13
|Brentford
|17
|-3
|20
|14
|Southampton
|18
|-9
|20
|15
|Everton
|17
|-8
|19
|16
|Leeds United
|18
|-18
|16
|17
|Watford
|16
|-10
|13
|18
|Burnley
|15
|-7
|11
|19
|Newcastle United
|19
|-23
|11
|20
|Norwich City
|18
|-31
|10
Premier League News
LIVE Transfer Talk: Erling Haaland set to snub Premier League for LaLiga?
Erling Haaland's preferred destination, should he leave Dortmund in the summer, is reportedly Spain. Transfer Talk is LIVE with the latest.
Chelsea's Ben Chilwell to miss rest of season through injury - sources
Ben Chilwell is set to miss the rest of the season after deciding to undergo knee surgery, sources have told ESPN.
Barcelona sign Man City's Ferran Torres in €55 million deal
Barcelona have completed the signing of winger Ferran Torres from Manchester City, it was announced on Tuesday.
Manchester United reject Sevilla loan offer for Anthony Martial - sources
Manchester United have rejected a loan offer from Sevilla for striker Anthony Martial, sources have told ESPN.
Manchester United players branded 'whingebags' by former captain Gary Neville
Gary Neville described Manchester United's players as "whingebags" and criticised Cristiano Ronaldo after the team's 1-1 draw with Newcastle United.
Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United honeymoon is over, as struggles at Newcastle proved
Ralf Rangnick "didn't like the performance" of his Manchester United side at Newcastle, but he needs to make good on his big reputation and fix it.