  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 13
    • Kyle Walker-Peters Yellow Card
  • 25
    • James Ward-Prowse Goal
  • 27
    • Mohammed Salisu Yellow Card
  • 30
    • Yellow Card
  • 39
    • Mohammed Salisu Red Card
  • 41
    • Harry Kane Penalty - Scored
  • 45
    • On: Matt Doherty|Off: Sergio Reguilón
  • 45+1
    • Sergio Reguilón Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 51
    • Adam Armstrong Yellow Card
  • 62
    • On: Lucas Moura|Off: Dele Alli
Southampton Logo Southampton SOU Tottenham Hotspur TOT Tottenham Hotspur Logo
SOU
5-3-2
TOT
3-4-2-1
SOU
5-3-2
  • 44Forster
  • 15Perraud
  • 22Salisu
  • 35Bednarek
  • 43Valery
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 27Diallo
  • 17Armstrong
  • 9Armstrong
  • 7Long
No. Name
44 Fraser Forster
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Jan Bednarek
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Mohammed Salisu  27' 39'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 1 Red
43 Yann Valery
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Romain Perraud
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kyle Walker-Peters  13'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Ibrahima Diallo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 James Ward-Prowse  25'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Stuart Armstrong
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Adam Armstrong  51'
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Shane Long
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
11 Nathan Redmond
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Armando Broja
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Theo Walcott
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Thierry Small
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
38 Dynel Simeu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Nathan Tella
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Mohammed Elyounoussi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Wilfredo Caballero
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Oriol Romeu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: St. Mary's Stadium
  • ,
  • Southampton, England

Match Commentary

64' Attempt blocked. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibrahima Diallo.
62' Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Dele Alli.
60' Attempt blocked. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibrahima Diallo.

Match Stats

SOU
TOT

Possession

43% 57%

Shots (on Goal)

6 (2)
7 (4)
SOU TOT
15 Fouls 3
2 Yellow Cards 1
1 Red Cards 0
3 Offsides 2
1 Corner Kicks 4
3 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 19 +38 47
2 Liverpool 18 +35 41
3 Chelsea 19 +29 41
4 Arsenal 19 +9 35
5 Tottenham Hotspur 16 +2 29
6 West Ham United 18 +6 28
7 Manchester United 17 +2 28
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 -1 25
9 Brighton & Hove Albion 17 -1 23
10 Leicester City 17 -3 22
11 Aston Villa 18 -4 22
12 Crystal Palace 18 -3 20
13 Brentford 17 -3 20
14 Southampton 18 -9 20
15 Everton 17 -8 19
16 Leeds United 18 -18 16
17 Watford 16 -10 13
18 Burnley 15 -7 11
19 Newcastle United 19 -23 11
20 Norwich City 18 -31 10