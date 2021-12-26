  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 28
    • Reece James (OG)
  • 33
    • Emiliano Martínez Yellow Card
  • 34
    • Jorginho Penalty - Scored
  • 45
    • On: Romelu Lukaku|Off: Trevoh Chalobah
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 1.
  • 52
    • On: Andreas Christensen|Off: Thiago Silva
  • 56
    • Romelu Lukaku Goal - Header
Aston Villa Logo Aston Villa AVL Chelsea CHE Chelsea Logo
AVL
4-3-1-2
CHE
3-4-2-1
AVL
4-3-1-2
  • 1Martínez
  • 3Targett
  • 5Mings
  • 4Konsa
  • 2Cash
  • 41Ramsey
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 8Sanson
  • 10Buendía
  • 11Watkins
  • 20Ings
No. Name
1 Emiliano Martínez  33'
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Tyrone Mings
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Ezri Konsa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Matt Targett
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Matthew Cash
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Ollie Watkins
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Douglas Luiz
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Emiliano Buendía
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
41 Jacob Ramsey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Morgan Sanson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Danny Ings
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
15 Bertrand Traoré
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
39 Keinan Davis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Axel Tuanzebe
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Carney Chukwuemeka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Kortney Hause
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Jed Steer
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Tim Iroegbunam
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Anwar El Ghazi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Trézéguet
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Villa Park
  • ,
  • Birmingham, England

Match Commentary

56' Goal! Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 2. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum Hudson-Odoi with a cross.
52' Attempt missed. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcos Alonso.
52' Substitution, Chelsea. Andreas Christensen replaces Thiago Silva.

Match Stats

AVL
CHE

Possession

34% 66%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (0)
5 (2)
AVL CHE
4 Fouls 5
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 2
2 Corner Kicks 3
0 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 19 +38 47
2 Liverpool 18 +35 41
3 Chelsea 18 +27 38
4 Arsenal 19 +9 35
5 Tottenham Hotspur 16 +2 29
6 West Ham United 18 +6 28
7 Manchester United 16 +2 27
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 -1 25
9 Aston Villa 17 -2 22
10 Leicester City 17 -3 22
11 Brentford 16 -1 20
12 Crystal Palace 18 -3 20
13 Brighton & Hove Albion 16 -3 20
14 Southampton 18 -9 20
15 Everton 17 -8 19
16 Leeds United 18 -18 16
17 Watford 16 -10 13
18 Burnley 15 -7 11
19 Newcastle United 18 -23 10
20 Norwich City 18 -31 10