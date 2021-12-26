-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
28
-
Reece James (OG)
-
-
33
-
Emiliano Martínez Yellow Card
-
-
34
-
Jorginho Penalty - Scored
-
-
45
-
On: Romelu Lukaku|Off: Trevoh Chalobah
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 1.
-
-
52
-
On: Andreas Christensen|Off: Thiago Silva
-
-
56
-
Romelu Lukaku Goal - Header
-
- Martínez
- Targett
- Mings
- Konsa
- Cash
- Ramsey
- Douglas Luiz
- Sanson
- Buendía
- Watkins
- Ings
|No.
|Name
|
1 Emiliano Martínez 33'
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
41 Jacob Ramsey
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Danny Ings
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
39 Keinan Davis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Jed Steer
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Trézéguet
Goals 0
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- SilvaOn: Andreas Christensen | Off: Thiago Silva
- ChalobahOn: Romelu Lukaku | Off: Trevoh Chalobah
- Alonso
- Jorginho
- Kanté
- James
- Hudson-Odoi
- Mount
- Pulisic
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
52' 4 Andreas Christensen
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 9 Romelu Lukaku 56'
Goals 1
|
5 Jorginho 34'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James OG28'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
18 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
|
17 Saúl Ñíguez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Malang Sarr
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Villa Park
-
,
-
Birmingham, England
Match Commentary
|56'
|Goal! Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 2. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum Hudson-Odoi with a cross.
|52'
|Attempt missed. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcos Alonso.
|52'
|Substitution, Chelsea. Andreas Christensen replaces Thiago Silva.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|AVL
|CHE
|4
|Fouls
|5
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|2
|2
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|19
|+38
|47
|2
|Liverpool
|18
|+35
|41
|3
|Chelsea
|18
|+27
|38
|4
|Arsenal
|19
|+9
|35
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|16
|+2
|29
|6
|West Ham United
|18
|+6
|28
|7
|Manchester United
|16
|+2
|27
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|18
|-1
|25
|9
|Aston Villa
|17
|-2
|22
|10
|Leicester City
|17
|-3
|22
|11
|Brentford
|16
|-1
|20
|12
|Crystal Palace
|18
|-3
|20
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|16
|-3
|20
|14
|Southampton
|18
|-9
|20
|15
|Everton
|17
|-8
|19
|16
|Leeds United
|18
|-18
|16
|17
|Watford
|16
|-10
|13
|18
|Burnley
|15
|-7
|11
|19
|Newcastle United
|18
|-23
|10
|20
|Norwich City
|18
|-31
|10
Premier League News
Southampton edge West Ham in Boxing Day thriller
James Ward-Prowse starred as Southampton dug deep to earn a much-needed 3-2 win over West Ham United on Sunday.
How VAR decisions have affected every Premier League club in 2021-22
We're collating a league table of overturned VAR decisions in 2021-22. Who will benefit most over the course of the Premier League season?
Bukayo Saka nets brace as Arsenal ease past Norwich in 5-0 win
Bukayo Saka scored a brace as Arsenal eased to a 5-0 victory at Norwich City on Sunday to continue their bid for Champions League qualification.
Manchester City hold off Leicester City comeback in nine-goal thriller to extend lead at top
Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points after a thrilling 6-3 home win over Leicester City on Sunday.
Kane and Son on target as Spurs cruise past 10-man Palace
Tottenham Hotspur took the Boxing Day spoils with ease, beating 10-man Crystal Palace 3-0.
Leeds-Aston Villa match postponed as Premier League COVID-19 crisis continues
Leeds United's clash against Aston Villa on Dec. 28 at Elland Road has become the latest game to be called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak.