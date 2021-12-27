-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
7
-
Allan Saint-Maximin Goal
-
- Dúbravka
- Manquillo
- Lascelles
- Schär
- Krafth
- Saint-Maximin
- Joelinton
- Shelvey
- Longstaff
- Fraser
- Wilson
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Emil Krafth
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Allan Saint-Maximin 7'
Goals 1
|
21 Ryan Fraser
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
56 Joe White
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Jacob Murphy
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Dwight Gayle
Goals 0
- de Gea
- Telles
- Maguire
- Varane
- Dalot
- Fred
- McTominay
- Fernandes
- Rashford
- Ronaldo
- Greenwood
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: St. James' Park
-
,
-
Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England
Match Commentary
|35'
|Foul by Harry Maguire (Manchester United).
|35'
|Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
|33'
|Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|NEW
|MAN
|3
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|19
|+38
|47
|2
|Liverpool
|18
|+35
|41
|3
|Chelsea
|19
|+29
|41
|4
|Arsenal
|19
|+9
|35
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|16
|+2
|29
|6
|West Ham United
|18
|+6
|28
|7
|Manchester United
|16
|+2
|27
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|18
|-1
|25
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|17
|-1
|23
|10
|Leicester City
|17
|-3
|22
|11
|Aston Villa
|18
|-4
|22
|12
|Crystal Palace
|18
|-3
|20
|13
|Brentford
|17
|-3
|20
|14
|Southampton
|18
|-9
|20
|15
|Everton
|17
|-8
|19
|16
|Leeds United
|18
|-18
|16
|17
|Watford
|16
|-10
|13
|18
|Burnley
|15
|-7
|11
|19
|Newcastle United
|18
|-23
|10
|20
|Norwich City
|18
|-31
|10
Premier League News
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp backs Thomas Tuchel call for return of five substitutions in Premier League
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp has supported Thomas Tuchel in the call for the Premier League to re-introduce five substitutions this season.
Gab reads out his own festive football poem
Gab Marcotti shows off his poetry skills with a poem about events on Boxing Day in the Premier League.
Leicester's Brendan Rodgers fumes at 'ridiculous' festive schedule
Brendan Rodgers has fumed at Leicester's "ridiculous" schedule that will see his team face Manchester City and Liverpool in the space of 48 hours.
Christian Pulisic, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Paul Pogba among players who need a January move
Some need to play, while others are entering the final six months of their contract and may choose to go now. Which stars should move in January?
Man City vs. Leicester breaks Premier League Boxing Day goal record, but it doesn't match up to 1963
Manchester City beat Leicester 6-3 in a nine-goal thriller that saw them break a Boxing Day record, but it's some way off 1963's all-time effort.
Hislop: Tottenham looked like their old selves vs. Palace
Shaka Hislop says Spurs are looking like a team that can challenge for the top four again.