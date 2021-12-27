  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 7
    • Allan Saint-Maximin Goal
Newcastle United Logo Newcastle United NEW Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
NEW
4-5-1
MAN
4-2-2-2
NEW
4-5-1
  • 1Dúbravka
  • 19Manquillo
  • 6Lascelles
  • 5Schär
  • 17Krafth
  • 10Saint-Maximin
  • 7Joelinton
  • 8Shelvey
  • 36Longstaff
  • 21Fraser
  • 9Wilson
No. Name
1 Martin Dúbravka
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Jamaal Lascelles
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Fabian Schär
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Emil Krafth
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Javier Manquillo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Joelinton
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
36 Sean Longstaff
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Jonjo Shelvey
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Allan Saint-Maximin  7'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ryan Fraser
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Callum Wilson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
27 Freddie Woodman
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
56 Joe White
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Mark Gillespie
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Miguel Almirón
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Jacob Murphy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Elliot Anderson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Jeff Hendrick
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Dwight Gayle
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: St. James' Park
  • ,
  • Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England

Match Commentary

35' Foul by Harry Maguire (Manchester United).
35' Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
33' Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

NEW
MAN

Possession

29% 71%

Shots (on Goal)

3 (2)
3 (0)
NEW MAN
3 Fouls 4
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
0 Corner Kicks 2
0 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 19 +38 47
2 Liverpool 18 +35 41
3 Chelsea 19 +29 41
4 Arsenal 19 +9 35
5 Tottenham Hotspur 16 +2 29
6 West Ham United 18 +6 28
7 Manchester United 16 +2 27
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 -1 25
9 Brighton & Hove Albion 17 -1 23
10 Leicester City 17 -3 22
11 Aston Villa 18 -4 22
12 Crystal Palace 18 -3 20
13 Brentford 17 -3 20
14 Southampton 18 -9 20
15 Everton 17 -8 19
16 Leeds United 18 -18 16
17 Watford 16 -10 13
18 Burnley 15 -7 11
19 Newcastle United 18 -23 10
20 Norwich City 18 -31 10