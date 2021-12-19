  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 13
    • Harry Kane Goal
  • 20
    • Harry Kane Yellow Card
  • 23
    • Tyler Morton Yellow Card
  • 28
    • Emerson Yellow Card
  • 35
    • Diogo Jota Goal - Header
  • 39
    • Yellow Card
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Liverpool 1.
  • 47
    • Harry Winks Yellow Card
  • 58
    • Ben Davies Yellow Card
  • 60
    • On: Roberto Firmino|Off: Tyler Morton
Tottenham Hotspur Logo Tottenham Hotspur TOT Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
Tap an icon to see more
TOT
5-3-2
LIV
4-3-3
TOT
5-3-2
  • 1Lloris
  • 19Sessegnon
  • 33Davies
  • 15Dier
  • 6Sánchez
  • 12Emerson
  • 20Alli
  • 8Winks
  • 28Ndombele
  • 7Heung-Min
  • 10Kane
No. Name
1 Hugo Lloris
Saves 4
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Ben Davies  58'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Davinson Sánchez
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Ryan Sessegnon
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Emerson  28'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Harry Winks  47'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Tanguy Ndombele
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Son Heung-Min
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Harry Kane  13' 20'
Goals 1
  • Shots 5
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
3 Sergio Reguilón
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Giovani Lo Celso
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Steven Bergwijn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Japhet Tanganga
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Matt Doherty
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Oliver Skipp
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
40 Brandon Austin
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • ,
  • London, England

Match Commentary

63' Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62' Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
62' Foul by Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur).

Match Stats

TOT
LIV

Possession

34% 66%

Shots (on Goal)

8 (4)
17 (5)
TOT LIV
11 Fouls 6
4 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 1
5 Corner Kicks 4
4 Saves 3
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 18 +35 44
2 Liverpool 17 +35 40
3 Chelsea 18 +27 38
4 Arsenal 18 +4 32
5 West Ham United 17 +7 28
6 Manchester United 16 +2 27
7 Tottenham Hotspur 14 -1 25
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 -1 25
9 Leicester City 16 0 22
10 Aston Villa 17 -2 22
11 Crystal Palace 17 0 20
12 Brentford 16 -1 20
13 Brighton & Hove Albion 16 -3 20
14 Everton 17 -8 19
15 Southampton 17 -10 17
16 Leeds United 18 -18 16
17 Watford 16 -10 13
18 Burnley 15 -7 11
19 Newcastle United 18 -23 10
20 Norwich City 17 -26 10