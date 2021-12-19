Tottenham Hotspur TOT
Liverpool LIV
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
13
-
Harry Kane Goal
-
-
20
-
Harry Kane Yellow Card
-
-
23
-
Tyler Morton Yellow Card
-
-
28
-
Emerson Yellow Card
-
-
35
-
Diogo Jota Goal - Header
-
-
39
-
Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Liverpool 1.
-
-
47
-
Harry Winks Yellow Card
-
-
58
-
Ben Davies Yellow Card
-
-
60
-
On: Roberto Firmino|Off: Tyler Morton
-
Tap an icon to see more
5-3-2
- Lloris
- Sessegnon
- Davies
- Dier
- Sánchez
- Emerson
- Alli
- Winks
- Ndombele
- Heung-Min
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies 58'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Emerson 28'
Goals 0
|
8 Harry Winks 47'
Goals 0
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane 13' 20'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Oliver Skipp
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Konaté
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Milner
- MortonOn: Roberto Firmino | Off: Tyler Morton
- Keita
- Mané
- Diogo Jota
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
80 Tyler Morton 23'
Goals 0
60' 9 Roberto Firmino
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota 35'
Goals 1
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
49 Kaide Gordon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
Match Commentary
|63'
|Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|62'
|Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
|62'
|Foul by Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur).
Match Stats
TOT
LIV
Possession
34% 66%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (4)
17 (5)
|TOT
|LIV
|11
|Fouls
|6
|4
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|5
|Corner Kicks
|4
|4
|Saves
|3
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|18
|+35
|44
|2
|Liverpool
|17
|+35
|40
|3
|Chelsea
|18
|+27
|38
|4
|Arsenal
|18
|+4
|32
|5
|West Ham United
|17
|+7
|28
|6
|Manchester United
|16
|+2
|27
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14
|-1
|25
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|18
|-1
|25
|9
|Leicester City
|16
|0
|22
|10
|Aston Villa
|17
|-2
|22
|11
|Crystal Palace
|17
|0
|20
|12
|Brentford
|16
|-1
|20
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|16
|-3
|20
|14
|Everton
|17
|-8
|19
|15
|Southampton
|17
|-10
|17
|16
|Leeds United
|18
|-18
|16
|17
|Watford
|16
|-10
|13
|18
|Burnley
|15
|-7
|11
|19
|Newcastle United
|18
|-23
|10
|20
|Norwich City
|17
|-26
|10
Premier League News
Man City, Newcastle illustrate Premier League's COVID-borne integrity issue
While Man City are surging ahead, Newcastle are falling behind in a table unbalanced by the Premier League's scattershot COVID cancelations.
Michallik: 'City favourites to retain the title'
Janusz Michallik and Mark Donaldson analyse Manchester City's eighth Premier League victory in a row.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel speaks out on COVID crisis: Premier League playing dangerous game
Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel has said the Premier League are playing a dangerous game amid a growing number of COVID-19 outbreaks.
Does Tuchel get a pass for depleted Chelsea's performance?
Janusz Michallik worries for toothless Chelsea after they fall further behind leaders Manchester City.
Chelsea held to disappointing goalless draw against Wolves
Chelsea produced another disappointing performance as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium.
How VAR decisions have affected every Premier League club in 2021-22
We're collating a league table of overturned VAR decisions in 2021-22. Who will benefit most over the course of the Premier League season?