  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 8
    • Phil Foden Goal
  • 13
    • Jack Grealish Goal - Header
  • 20
    • Júnior Firpo Yellow Card
  • 32
    • Kevin De Bruyne Goal
  • 38
    • On: Mateusz Klich|Off: Jamie Shackleton
  • 40
    • Rúben Dias Yellow Card
Manchester City Logo Manchester City MNC Leeds United LEE Leeds United Logo
MNC
4-3-3
LEE
4-2-3-1
MNC
4-3-3
  • 31Ederson
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 14Laporte
  • 3Dias
  • 5Stones
  • 20Silva
  • 16Rodri
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 47Foden
  • 10Grealish
  • 26Mahrez
No. Name
31 Ederson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Rúben Dias  40'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Aymeric Laporte
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 John Stones
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rodri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Bernardo Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Oleksandr Zinchenko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Kevin De Bruyne  32'
Goals 1
  • Shots 4
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Jack Grealish  13'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Phil Foden  8'
Goals 1
  • Shots 4
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
97 Josh Wilson-Esbrand
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Gabriel Jesus
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Raheem Sterling
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Nathan Aké
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Ilkay Gündogan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
56 CJ Egan-Riley
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Etihad Stadium
  • Manchester, England

Match Commentary

43' Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Luke Ayling.
43' Attempt blocked. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
41' Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

Match Stats

MNC
LEE

Possession

64% 36%

Shots (on Goal)

13 (5)
1 (1)
MNC LEE
2 Fouls 4
1 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
3 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 2
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 16 +24 38
2 Liverpool 16 +33 37
3 Chelsea 16 +27 36
4 West Ham United 16 +9 28
5 Manchester United 16 +2 27
6 Arsenal 16 -1 26
7 Tottenham Hotspur 14 -1 25
8 Leicester City 16 0 22
9 Wolverhampton Wanderers 16 -2 21
10 Brentford 16 -1 20
11 Brighton & Hove Albion 15 -2 20
12 Crystal Palace 16 0 19
13 Aston Villa 16 -4 19
14 Everton 16 -8 18
15 Leeds United 16 -8 16
16 Southampton 16 -10 16
17 Watford 16 -10 13
18 Burnley 15 -7 11
19 Newcastle United 16 -17 10
20 Norwich City 16 -24 10