-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
8
-
Phil Foden Goal
-
-
13
-
Jack Grealish Goal - Header
-
-
20
-
Júnior Firpo Yellow Card
-
-
32
-
Kevin De Bruyne Goal
-
-
38
-
On: Mateusz Klich|Off: Jamie Shackleton
-
-
40
-
Rúben Dias Yellow Card
-
- Ederson
- Zinchenko
- Laporte
- Dias
- Stones
- Silva
- Rodri
- De Bruyne
- Foden
- Grealish
- Mahrez
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
3 Rúben Dias 40'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Kevin De Bruyne 32'
Goals 1
|
10 Jack Grealish 13'
Goals 1
|
47 Phil Foden 8'
Goals 1
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Meslier
- Firpo
- Llorente
- Ayling
- ShackletonOn: Mateusz Klich | Off: Jamie Shackleton
- Forshaw
- Dallas
- Harrison
- Roberts
- Raphinha
- James
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Júnior Firpo 20'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
38' 43 Mateusz Klich
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Raphinha
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
37 Cody Drameh
Goals 0
|
47 Jack Jenkins
Goals 0
|
30 Joe Gelhardt
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
-
Manchester, England
Match Commentary
|43'
|Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Luke Ayling.
|43'
|Attempt blocked. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
|41'
|Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MNC
|LEE
|2
|Fouls
|4
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|3
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|16
|+24
|38
|2
|Liverpool
|16
|+33
|37
|3
|Chelsea
|16
|+27
|36
|4
|West Ham United
|16
|+9
|28
|5
|Manchester United
|16
|+2
|27
|6
|Arsenal
|16
|-1
|26
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14
|-1
|25
|8
|Leicester City
|16
|0
|22
|9
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|16
|-2
|21
|10
|Brentford
|16
|-1
|20
|11
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|15
|-2
|20
|12
|Crystal Palace
|16
|0
|19
|13
|Aston Villa
|16
|-4
|19
|14
|Everton
|16
|-8
|18
|15
|Leeds United
|16
|-8
|16
|16
|Southampton
|16
|-10
|16
|17
|Watford
|16
|-10
|13
|18
|Burnley
|15
|-7
|11
|19
|Newcastle United
|16
|-17
|10
|20
|Norwich City
|16
|-24
|10
