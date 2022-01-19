  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Brentford 0, Manchester United 0.
  • 55
    • Anthony Elanga Goal - Header
  • 62
    • Mason Greenwood Goal
  • 64
    • On: Rico Henry|Off: Sergi Canós
  • 64
    • On: Shandon Baptiste|Off: Vitaly Janelt
  • 67
    • On: Yoane Wissa|Off: Mathias Jensen
  • 71
    • On: Marcus Rashford|Off: Mason Greenwood
  • 71
    • On: Harry Maguire|Off: Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 77
    • Marcus Rashford Goal
  • 84
    • On: Nemanja Matic|Off: Scott McTominay
  • 85
    • Ivan Toney Goal
  • FT
    • Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Manchester United 3.
Brentford Logo Brentford BRE Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
Tap an icon to see more
BRE
3-5-2
MAN
4-2-3-1
BRE
3-5-2
  • 49Lössl
  • 29Bech Sörensen
  • 18Jansson
  • 5Pinnock
  • 7Canós
    On: Rico Henry | Off: Sergi Canós
  • 27Janelt
    On: Shandon Baptiste | Off: Vitaly Janelt
  • 6Norgaard
  • 8Jensen
    On: Yoane Wissa | Off: Mathias Jensen
  • 30Roerslev
  • 17Toney
  • 19Mbeumo
No. Name
49 Jonas Lössl
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Pontus Jansson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Mads Bech Sörensen
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Ethan Pinnock
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Vitaly Janelt
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
64' 26  Shandon Baptiste
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Mathias Jensen
Goals 0
  • Shots 5
  • 3 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
67' 11  Yoane Wissa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Christian Norgaard
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Sergi Canós
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
64' 3  Rico Henry
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Mads Roerslev
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Ivan Toney  85'
Goals 1
  • Shots 4
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 4 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Bryan Mbeumo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
20 Kristoffer Ajer
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Mads Bidstrup
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Marcus Forss
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Saman Ghoddos
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
40 Álvaro Fernández
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
36 Finley Stevens
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Brentford Community Stadium
  • ,
  • Brentford, England

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Brentford 1, Manchester United 3.
90'+4' Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Manchester United 3.
90'+3' Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fred with a through ball.

Match Stats

BRE
MAN

Possession

43% 57%

Shots (on Goal)

18 (8)
13 (5)
BRE MAN
7 Fouls 9
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
3 Offsides 0
6 Corner Kicks 9
2 Saves 7
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 22 +41 56
2 Liverpool 21 +37 45
3 Chelsea 23 +28 44
4 West Ham United 22 +11 37
5 Tottenham Hotspur 19 +4 36
6 Arsenal 20 +8 35
7 Manchester United 21 +5 35
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 +2 31
9 Brighton & Hove Albion 21 0 29
10 Leicester City 19 -3 25
11 Crystal Palace 21 -1 24
12 Southampton 21 -8 24
13 Aston Villa 20 -5 23
14 Brentford 22 -11 23
15 Leeds United 20 -15 22
16 Everton 19 -10 19
17 Watford 19 -14 14
18 Norwich City 21 -35 13
19 Newcastle United 20 -23 12
20 Burnley 17 -11 11