Rashford scores as Man United storm Brentford
Marcus Rashford scored for the first time since November as Manchester United claimed 3-1 victory vs. Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday.
|No.
|Name
|
49 Jonas Lössl
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
64' 26 Shandon Baptiste
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
67' 11 Yoane Wissa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
64' 3 Rico Henry
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Ivan Toney 85'
Goals 1
|
19 Bryan Mbeumo
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 7
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
84' 31 Nemanja Matic
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
71' 5 Harry Maguire
Goals 0
|
36 Anthony Elanga 55'
Goals 1
|
11 Mason Greenwood 62'
Goals 1
71' 10 Marcus Rashford 77'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
22 Tom Heaton
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, Brentford 1, Manchester United 3.
|90'+4'
|Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Manchester United 3.
|90'+3'
|Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fred with a through ball.
|BRE
|MAN
|7
|Fouls
|9
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|0
|6
|Corner Kicks
|9
|2
|Saves
|7
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|22
|+41
|56
|2
|Liverpool
|21
|+37
|45
|3
|Chelsea
|23
|+28
|44
|4
|West Ham United
|22
|+11
|37
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|19
|+4
|36
|6
|Arsenal
|20
|+8
|35
|7
|Manchester United
|21
|+5
|35
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|20
|+2
|31
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|21
|0
|29
|10
|Leicester City
|19
|-3
|25
|11
|Crystal Palace
|21
|-1
|24
|12
|Southampton
|21
|-8
|24
|13
|Aston Villa
|20
|-5
|23
|14
|Brentford
|22
|-11
|23
|15
|Leeds United
|20
|-15
|22
|16
|Everton
|19
|-10
|19
|17
|Watford
|19
|-14
|14
|18
|Norwich City
|21
|-35
|13
|19
|Newcastle United
|20
|-23
|12
|20
|Burnley
|17
|-11
|11
