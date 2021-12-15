Arsenal down West Ham to move into top four
Arsenal beat West Ham United 2-0 at the Emirates on Wednesday night to move into the Premier League's top four.
|No.
|Name
|
32 Aaron Ramsdale 72'
Saves 1
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
35 Gabriel Martinelli 48' 58'
Goals 1
82' 30 Edward Nketiah
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
88' 20 Nuno Tavares
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
66' 10 Emile Smith Rowe 87'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 6
|
23 Issa Diop
Goals 0
|
15 Craig Dawson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Vladimír Coufal 11' 67'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
84' 50 Harrison Ashby
Goals 0
|
41 Declan Rice
Goals 0
|
28 Tomás Soucek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
76' 22 Saïd Benrahma
Goals 0
|
20 Jarrod Bowen
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
16 Mark Noble
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Alex Král
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, Arsenal 2, West Ham United 0.
|90'+6'
|Second Half ends, Arsenal 2, West Ham United 0.
|90'+3'
|Attempt missed. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.
|ARS
|WHU
|8
|Fouls
|9
|2
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|1
|0
|Offsides
|0
|5
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|6
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|17
|+31
|41
|2
|Liverpool
|16
|+33
|37
|3
|Chelsea
|16
|+27
|36
|4
|Arsenal
|17
|+1
|29
|5
|West Ham United
|17
|+7
|28
|6
|Manchester United
|16
|+2
|27
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14
|-1
|25
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|17
|-1
|24
|9
|Leicester City
|16
|0
|22
|10
|Aston Villa
|17
|-2
|22
|11
|Crystal Palace
|17
|0
|20
|12
|Brentford
|16
|-1
|20
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|16
|-3
|20
|14
|Everton
|16
|-8
|18
|15
|Southampton
|17
|-10
|17
|16
|Leeds United
|17
|-15
|16
|17
|Watford
|16
|-10
|13
|18
|Burnley
|15
|-7
|11
|19
|Newcastle United
|16
|-17
|10
|20
|Norwich City
|17
|-26
|10
Arsenal beat West Ham United 2-0 at the Emirates on Wednesday night to move into the Premier League's top four.
