  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 11
    • Vladimír Coufal Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 48
    • Gabriel Martinelli Goal
  • 58
    • Gabriel Martinelli Yellow Card
  • 66
    • On: Emile Smith Rowe|Off: Martin Ødegaard
  • 67
    • Vladimír Coufal Red Card
  • 69
    • Alexandre Lacazette Penalty - Saved
  • 72
    • Aaron Ramsdale Yellow Card
  • 76
    • On: Saïd Benrahma|Off: Manuel Lanzini
  • 82
    • On: Edward Nketiah|Off: Gabriel Martinelli
  • 84
    • On: Harrison Ashby|Off: Pablo Fornals
  • 87
    • Emile Smith Rowe Goal
  • 88
    • On: Nuno Tavares|Off: Alexandre Lacazette
  • FT
    • Second Half ends, Arsenal 2, West Ham United 0.
Arsenal Logo Arsenal ARS West Ham United WHU West Ham United Logo
ARS
4-4-1-1
WHU
4-2-3-1
ARS
4-4-1-1
  • 32Ramsdale
  • 3Tierney
  • 6Gabriel
  • 4White
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 35Martinelli
    On: Edward Nketiah | Off: Gabriel Martinelli
  • 34Xhaka
  • 5Partey
  • 7Saka
  • 8Ødegaard
    On: Emile Smith Rowe | Off: Martin Ødegaard
  • 9Lacazette
    On: Nuno Tavares | Off: Alexandre Lacazette
No. Name
32 Aaron Ramsdale  72'
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Ben White
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Kieran Tierney
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Takehiro Tomiyasu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
  • Shots 4
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Thomas Partey
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Gabriel Martinelli  48' 58'
Goals 1
  • Shots 4
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
82' 30  Edward Nketiah
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Alexandre Lacazette
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 3 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
88' 20  Nuno Tavares
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Martin Ødegaard
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
66' 10  Emile Smith Rowe  87'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
23 Albert Sambi Lokonga
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Mohamed Elneny
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Arthur Okonkwo
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Emirates Stadium
  • ,
  • London, England
  • ATTENDANCE: 59,777

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Arsenal 2, West Ham United 0.
90'+6' Second Half ends, Arsenal 2, West Ham United 0.
90'+3' Attempt missed. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.

Match Stats

ARS
WHU

Possession

57% 43%

Shots (on Goal)

21 (8)
7 (1)
ARS WHU
8 Fouls 9
2 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 1
0 Offsides 0
5 Corner Kicks 2
1 Saves 6
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 17 +31 41
2 Liverpool 16 +33 37
3 Chelsea 16 +27 36
4 Arsenal 17 +1 29
5 West Ham United 17 +7 28
6 Manchester United 16 +2 27
7 Tottenham Hotspur 14 -1 25
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 -1 24
9 Leicester City 16 0 22
10 Aston Villa 17 -2 22
11 Crystal Palace 17 0 20
12 Brentford 16 -1 20
13 Brighton & Hove Albion 16 -3 20
14 Everton 16 -8 18
15 Southampton 17 -10 17
16 Leeds United 17 -15 16
17 Watford 16 -10 13
18 Burnley 15 -7 11
19 Newcastle United 16 -17 10
20 Norwich City 17 -26 10