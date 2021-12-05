-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
31
-
On: Mason Holgate|Off: Yerry Mina
-
- Pickford
- Godfrey
- Keane
- MinaOn: Mason Holgate | Off: Yerry Mina
- Coleman
- Gray
- Allan
- Doucouré
- Gordon
- Townsend
- Richarlison
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Yerry Mina
Goals 0
31' 4 Mason Holgate
Goals 0
|
22 Ben Godfrey
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Allan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Demarai Gray
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
20 Cenk Tosun
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 André Gomes
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Alex Iwobi
Goals 0
- Ramsdale
- Tierney
- Gabriel
- White
- Tomiyasu
- Xhaka
- Partey
- Martinelli
- Ødegaard
- Saka
- Lacazette
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
20 Nuno Tavares
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Goodison Park
-
,
-
Liverpool, England
Match Commentary
|45'+1'
|Offside, Everton. Anthony Gordon tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
|45'
|VAR Decision: No Goal Everton 0-0 Arsenal.
|44'
|Offside, Everton. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Richarlison is caught offside.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|EVE
|ARS
|2
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|15
|+23
|35
|2
|Liverpool
|15
|+32
|34
|3
|Chelsea
|15
|+26
|33
|4
|West Ham United
|15
|+9
|27
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14
|-1
|25
|6
|Manchester United
|15
|+1
|24
|7
|Arsenal
|14
|-3
|23
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|15
|-1
|21
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|15
|-2
|20
|10
|Aston Villa
|15
|-3
|19
|11
|Leicester City
|15
|-4
|19
|12
|Brentford
|15
|-2
|17
|13
|Crystal Palace
|15
|-2
|16
|14
|Leeds United
|15
|-7
|16
|15
|Southampton
|15
|-7
|16
|16
|Everton
|14
|-7
|15
|17
|Watford
|15
|-9
|13
|18
|Burnley
|14
|-7
|10
|19
|Newcastle United
|15
|-13
|10
|20
|Norwich City
|15
|-23
|10
