  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 31
    • On: Mason Holgate|Off: Yerry Mina
Everton Logo Everton EVE Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo
EVE
4-4-1-1
ARS
4-2-3-1
EVE
4-4-1-1
  • 1Pickford
  • 22Godfrey
  • 5Keane
  • 13Mina
    On: Mason Holgate | Off: Yerry Mina
  • 23Coleman
  • 11Gray
  • 6Allan
  • 16Doucouré
  • 24Gordon
  • 14Townsend
  • 7Richarlison
No. Name
1 Jordan Pickford
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Michael Keane
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Yerry Mina
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
31' 4  Mason Holgate
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Ben Godfrey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Seamus Coleman
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Allan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Abdoulaye Doucouré
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Demarai Gray
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Anthony Gordon
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Richarlison
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Andros Townsend
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
8 Fabian Delph
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Cenk Tosun
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Jarrad Branthwaite
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Jonjoe Kenny
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 André Gomes
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Asmir Begovic
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Jean-Philippe Gbamin
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Alex Iwobi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Goodison Park
  • ,
  • Liverpool, England

Match Commentary

45'+1' Offside, Everton. Anthony Gordon tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
45' VAR Decision: No Goal Everton 0-0 Arsenal.
44' Offside, Everton. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Richarlison is caught offside.

Match Stats

EVE
ARS

Possession

38% 62%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (0)
1 (0)
EVE ARS
2 Fouls 4
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
3 Offsides 1
1 Corner Kicks 3
0 Saves 0
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 15 +23 35
2 Liverpool 15 +32 34
3 Chelsea 15 +26 33
4 West Ham United 15 +9 27
5 Tottenham Hotspur 14 -1 25
6 Manchester United 15 +1 24
7 Arsenal 14 -3 23
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 15 -1 21
9 Brighton & Hove Albion 15 -2 20
10 Aston Villa 15 -3 19
11 Leicester City 15 -4 19
12 Brentford 15 -2 17
13 Crystal Palace 15 -2 16
14 Leeds United 15 -7 16
15 Southampton 15 -7 16
16 Everton 14 -7 15
17 Watford 15 -9 13
18 Burnley 14 -7 10
19 Newcastle United 15 -13 10
20 Norwich City 15 -23 10