Manchester United MAN
Crystal Palace CRY
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Telles
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Dalot
- Fred
- McTominay
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- Sancho
- Ronaldo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Guaita
- Mitchell
- Guehi
- Tomkins
- Clyne
- Gallagher
- Kouyaté
- Schlupp
- Zaha
- Benteke
- Ayew
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Jeff Schlupp
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
10 Eberechi Eze
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Martin Kelly
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Will Hughes
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
-
Manchester, England
Match Commentary
|15'
|Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|15'
|Foul by James Tomkins (Crystal Palace).
|14'
|Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
Match Stats
MAN
CRY
Possession
62% 38%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (0)
2 (2)
|MAN
|CRY
|1
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|1
|2
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|15
|+23
|35
|2
|Liverpool
|15
|+32
|34
|3
|Chelsea
|15
|+26
|33
|4
|West Ham United
|15
|+9
|27
|5
|Arsenal
|14
|-3
|23
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|-4
|22
|7
|Manchester United
|14
|0
|21
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|15
|-1
|21
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|15
|-2
|20
|10
|Leicester City
|14
|-3
|19
|11
|Crystal Palace
|14
|-1
|16
|12
|Brentford
|14
|-2
|16
|13
|Aston Villa
|14
|-4
|16
|14
|Southampton
|15
|-7
|16
|15
|Everton
|14
|-7
|15
|16
|Leeds United
|14
|-7
|15
|17
|Watford
|15
|-9
|13
|18
|Burnley
|14
|-7
|10
|19
|Newcastle United
|15
|-13
|10
|20
|Norwich City
|14
|-20
|10
Premier League News
LIVE Transfer Talk: Manchester United to beat Barcelona for Chelsea's Werner
Manchester United are the favourites to sign Chelsea forward Timo Werner ahead of Barcelona. Transfer Talk has the latest.
What's the secret behind Bernardo Silva's recent goal-scoring form?
Janusz Michallik credits the work of Pep Guardiola after Bernardo Silva's brace against Watford.
Last-gasp Origi guides Liverpool to victory against Wolves
Divock Origi scores late to keep Liverpool firmly in the chase for the Premier League title.
Neal Maupay's late strike rescues a point for Brighton
Neal Maupay scores in the 98th minute to rescue a point for Brighton against Southampton.
Callum Wilson scores as Newcastle enjoy first win of the season
Newcastle beat Burnley 1-0 as the Magpies fight for Premier League survival.
Freak goal gives West Ham late win vs. Chelsea
West Ham come from behind to earn a 3-2 win against Chelsea in the Premier League.