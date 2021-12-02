-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
13
-
Emile Smith Rowe Goal
-
- de Gea
- Telles
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Dalot
- Fred
- McTominay
- Sancho
- Fernandes
- Rashford
- Ronaldo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Amad Diallo
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Ramsdale
- Tavares
- Gabriel
- White
- Tomiyasu
- Smith Rowe
- Elneny
- Partey
- Martinelli
- Ødegaard
- Aubameyang
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Nuno Tavares
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Emile Smith Rowe 13'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
-
Manchester, England
Match Commentary
|30'
|Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box.
|29'
|Foul by Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal).
|29'
|Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAN
|ARS
|1
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|4
|1
|Saves
|3
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|14
|+27
|33
|2
|Manchester City
|14
|+21
|32
|3
|Liverpool
|14
|+31
|31
|4
|West Ham United
|14
|+8
|24
|5
|Arsenal
|13
|-2
|23
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|14
|0
|21
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|14
|-2
|19
|8
|Leicester City
|14
|-3
|19
|9
|Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|-6
|19
|10
|Manchester United
|13
|-1
|18
|11
|Brentford
|13
|0
|16
|12
|Crystal Palace
|14
|-1
|16
|13
|Aston Villa
|14
|-4
|16
|14
|Everton
|14
|-7
|15
|15
|Leeds United
|14
|-7
|15
|16
|Southampton
|14
|-7
|15
|17
|Watford
|14
|-7
|13
|18
|Burnley
|13
|-6
|10
|19
|Norwich City
|14
|-20
|10
|20
|Newcastle United
|14
|-14
|7
