Salah, Liverpool beat Everton in Merseyside rout
Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool beat Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday night.
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
22 Ben Godfrey
Goals 0
|
12 Lucas Digne 40'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Allan 31'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Demarai Gray 38' 44'
Goals 1
85' 20 Cenk Tosun
Goals 0
|
14 Andros Townsend 16'
Goals 0
73' 8 Fabian Delph
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
59' 24 Anthony Gordon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
61 Lewis Dobbin
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Alex Iwobi
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 1
|
4 Virgil van Dijk 80'
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
26 Andy Robertson 63'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
6 Thiago Alcántara 39'
Goals 0
75' 7 James Milner
Goals 0
|
14 Jordan Henderson 9'
Goals 1
83' 15 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota 79'
Goals 1
88' 18 Takumi Minamino
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
11 Mohamed Salah 19' 64'
Goals 2
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
80 Tyler Morton
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, Everton 1, Liverpool 4.
|90'+4'
|Second Half ends, Everton 1, Liverpool 4.
|90'+2'
|Foul by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool).
|EVE
|LIV
|8
|Fouls
|16
|4
|Yellow Cards
|3
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|11
|3
|Saves
|1
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|14
|+27
|33
|2
|Manchester City
|14
|+21
|32
|3
|Liverpool
|14
|+31
|31
|4
|West Ham United
|14
|+8
|24
|5
|Arsenal
|13
|-2
|23
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|14
|0
|21
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|14
|-2
|19
|8
|Leicester City
|14
|-3
|19
|9
|Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|-6
|19
|10
|Manchester United
|13
|-1
|18
|11
|Brentford
|13
|0
|16
|12
|Crystal Palace
|14
|-1
|16
|13
|Aston Villa
|14
|-4
|16
|14
|Everton
|14
|-7
|15
|15
|Leeds United
|14
|-7
|15
|16
|Southampton
|14
|-7
|15
|17
|Watford
|14
|-7
|13
|18
|Burnley
|13
|-6
|10
|19
|Norwich City
|14
|-20
|10
|20
|Newcastle United
|14
|-14
|7
