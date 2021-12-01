  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 9
    • Jordan Henderson Goal
  • 16
    • Andros Townsend Yellow Card
  • 19
    • Mohamed Salah Goal
  • 31
    • Allan Yellow Card
  • 38
    • Demarai Gray Goal
  • 39
    • Thiago Alcántara Yellow Card
  • 40
    • Lucas Digne Yellow Card
  • 44
    • Demarai Gray Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 59
    • On: Anthony Gordon|Off: Salomón Rondón
  • 63
    • Andy Robertson Yellow Card
  • 64
    • Mohamed Salah Goal
  • 73
    • On: Fabian Delph|Off: Andros Townsend
  • 75
    • On: James Milner|Off: Thiago Alcántara
  • 79
    • Diogo Jota Goal
  • 80
    • Virgil van Dijk Yellow Card
  • 83
    • On: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain|Off: Jordan Henderson
  • 85
    • On: Cenk Tosun|Off: Demarai Gray
  • 88
    • On: Takumi Minamino|Off: Diogo Jota
  • FT
    • Second Half ends, Everton 1, Liverpool 4.
EVE
4-4-2
LIV
4-3-3
EVE
4-4-2
  • 1Pickford
  • 12Digne
  • 5Keane
  • 22Godfrey
  • 23Coleman
  • 11Gray
    On: Cenk Tosun | Off: Demarai Gray
  • 6Allan
  • 16Doucouré
  • 14Townsend
    On: Fabian Delph | Off: Andros Townsend
  • 33Rondón
    On: Anthony Gordon | Off: Salomón Rondón
  • 7Richarlison
No. Name
1 Jordan Pickford
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Michael Keane
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Ben Godfrey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Lucas Digne  40'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Seamus Coleman
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Allan  31'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Abdoulaye Doucouré
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Demarai Gray  38' 44'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
85' 20  Cenk Tosun
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Andros Townsend  16'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
73' 8  Fabian Delph
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Salomón Rondón
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
59' 24  Anthony Gordon
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Richarlison
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
61 Lewis Dobbin
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Jean-Philippe Gbamin
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Asmir Begovic
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Jarrad Branthwaite
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Jonjoe Kenny
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Alex Iwobi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Goodison Park
  • Liverpool, England

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Everton 1, Liverpool 4.
90'+4' Second Half ends, Everton 1, Liverpool 4.
90'+2' Foul by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool).

Match Stats

EVE
LIV

Possession

31% 69%

Shots (on Goal)

8 (2)
16 (7)
EVE LIV
8 Fouls 16
4 Yellow Cards 3
0 Red Cards 0
3 Offsides 1
3 Corner Kicks 11
3 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Chelsea 14 +27 33
2 Manchester City 14 +21 32
3 Liverpool 14 +31 31
4 West Ham United 14 +8 24
5 Arsenal 13 -2 23
6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 14 0 21
7 Brighton & Hove Albion 14 -2 19
8 Leicester City 14 -3 19
9 Tottenham Hotspur 12 -6 19
10 Manchester United 13 -1 18
11 Brentford 13 0 16
12 Crystal Palace 14 -1 16
13 Aston Villa 14 -4 16
14 Everton 14 -7 15
15 Leeds United 14 -7 15
16 Southampton 14 -7 15
17 Watford 14 -7 13
18 Burnley 13 -6 10
19 Norwich City 14 -20 10
20 Newcastle United 14 -14 7