-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
- Ramsdale
- Tavares
- Gabriel
- White
- Tomiyasu
- Smith Rowe
- Lokonga
- Partey
- Saka
- Ødegaard
- Aubameyang
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Nuno Tavares
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
- Dúbravka
- Ritchie
- Schär
- Lascelles
- Krafth
- Saint-Maximin
- Willock
- Shelvey
- Fraser
- Joelinton
- Wilson
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Emil Krafth
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Joe Willock
Goals 0
|
11 Matt Ritchie
Goals 0
|
21 Ryan Fraser
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
14 Isaac Hayden
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Jacob Murphy
Goals 0
|
26 Karl Darlow
Saves 0
|
12 Jamal Lewis
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
Match Commentary
|16'
|Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
|12'
|Offside, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey tries a through ball, but Callum Wilson is caught offside.
|11'
|Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Emil Krafth.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ARS
|NEW
|1
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|12
|+26
|29
|2
|Manchester City
|12
|+19
|26
|3
|Liverpool
|12
|+24
|25
|4
|West Ham United
|12
|+9
|23
|5
|Arsenal
|12
|-4
|20
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|12
|0
|19
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|-6
|19
|8
|Manchester United
|12
|-1
|17
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|12
|-2
|17
|10
|Crystal Palace
|12
|+1
|16
|11
|Everton
|12
|-3
|15
|12
|Leicester City
|12
|-5
|15
|13
|Southampton
|12
|-3
|14
|14
|Brentford
|12
|-1
|13
|15
|Aston Villa
|12
|-4
|13
|16
|Watford
|12
|-4
|13
|17
|Leeds United
|12
|-8
|11
|18
|Burnley
|12
|-6
|9
|19
|Norwich City
|12
|-20
|8
|20
|Newcastle United
|12
|-12
|6
