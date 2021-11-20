-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
14
-
Antonio Rüdiger Goal - Header
-
-
28
-
N'Golo Kanté Goal
-
- Schmeichel
- Söyüncü
- Evans
- Amartey
- Castagne
- Ndidi
- Soumaré
- Albrighton
- Barnes
- Vardy
- Lookman
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Patson Daka
Goals 0
|
17 Ayoze Pérez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Danny Ward
Saves 0
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Silva
- Chalobah
- Chilwell
- Jorginho
- Kanté
- James
- Hudson-Odoi
- Mount
- Havertz
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 Antonio Rüdiger 14'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
7 N'Golo Kanté 28'
Goals 1
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
18 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: King Power Stadium
-
,
-
Leicester, England
Match Commentary
|42'
|Foul by Marc Albrighton (Leicester City).
|42'
|Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
|41'
|Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|LEI
|CHE
|9
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|11
|+23
|26
|2
|Manchester City
|11
|+16
|23
|3
|West Ham United
|11
|+10
|23
|4
|Liverpool
|11
|+20
|22
|5
|Arsenal
|11
|0
|20
|6
|Manchester United
|11
|+2
|17
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|11
|0
|17
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|11
|-1
|16
|9
|Tottenham Hotspur
|11
|-7
|16
|10
|Crystal Palace
|11
|+1
|15
|11
|Everton
|11
|0
|15
|12
|Leicester City
|11
|-2
|15
|13
|Southampton
|11
|-2
|14
|14
|Brentford
|11
|-1
|12
|15
|Leeds United
|11
|-7
|11
|16
|Aston Villa
|11
|-6
|10
|17
|Watford
|11
|-7
|10
|18
|Burnley
|11
|-6
|8
|19
|Newcastle United
|11
|-12
|5
|20
|Norwich City
|11
|-21
|5
Premier League News
Pogba injury: Solskjaer confirms Man United midfielder to miss Christmas schedule with injury
Paul Pogba is set to be sidelined until at least after Christmas with the thigh injury he picked up on international duty with France.
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe to miss Brentford game due to COVID
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe will miss his first game in charge of the club against Brentford after testing positive for COVID-19
Man City are fine without strikers: How Guardiola's team has evolved in 2021-22
Man City are as close to a sure thing in English soccer right now, though there are a few causes for concern as they compete on multiple fronts.
LIVE Transfer Talk: Manchester United prepared for Paul Pogba departure to Real Madrid
With his contract situation far from resolved, Manchester United have accepted that Paul Pogba will leave. Transfer Talk is LIVE with the latest.
Guardiola confirms De Bruyne absence due to COVID-19
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirms that Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for COVID-19.
COVID-19: Man City's Kevin De Bruyne to miss three games after positive test
Kevin De Bruyne is set to miss Manchester City's next three games after testing positive for COVID-19.