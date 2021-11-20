  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 14
    • Antonio Rüdiger Goal - Header
  • 28
    • N'Golo Kanté Goal
Leicester City Logo Leicester City LEI Chelsea CHE Chelsea Logo
LEI
3-4-3
CHE
3-4-2-1
LEI
3-4-3
  • 1Schmeichel
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 6Evans
  • 18Amartey
  • 27Castagne
  • 25Ndidi
  • 42Soumaré
  • 11Albrighton
  • 7Barnes
  • 9Vardy
  • 37Lookman
No. Name
1 Kasper Schmeichel
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Jonny Evans
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Caglar Söyüncü
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Daniel Amartey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Wilfred Ndidi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
42 Boubakary Soumaré
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Marc Albrighton
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Timothy Castagne
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Jamie Vardy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Harvey Barnes
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
37 Ademola Lookman
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
20 Hamza Choudhury
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 James Maddison
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Kieran Dewsbury-Hall
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Kelechi Iheanacho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Patson Daka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Ayoze Pérez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Jannik Vestergaard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Ryan Bertrand
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Danny Ward
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: King Power Stadium
  • ,
  • Leicester, England

Match Commentary

42' Foul by Marc Albrighton (Leicester City).
42' Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
41' Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Match Stats

LEI
CHE

Possession

30% 70%

Shots (on Goal)

0 (0)
7 (4)
LEI CHE
9 Fouls 5
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 0
0 Corner Kicks 2
2 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Chelsea 11 +23 26
2 Manchester City 11 +16 23
3 West Ham United 11 +10 23
4 Liverpool 11 +20 22
5 Arsenal 11 0 20
6 Manchester United 11 +2 17
7 Brighton & Hove Albion 11 0 17
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 11 -1 16
9 Tottenham Hotspur 11 -7 16
10 Crystal Palace 11 +1 15
11 Everton 11 0 15
12 Leicester City 11 -2 15
13 Southampton 11 -2 14
14 Brentford 11 -1 12
15 Leeds United 11 -7 11
16 Aston Villa 11 -6 10
17 Watford 11 -7 10
18 Burnley 11 -6 8
19 Newcastle United 11 -12 5
20 Norwich City 11 -21 5