West Ham United WHU
Liverpool LIV
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
4
-
Alisson (OG)
-
-
22
-
On: Craig Dawson|Off: Angelo Ogbonna
-
-
41
-
Trent Alexander-Arnold Goal - Free-kick
-
-
45+7
-
Tomás Soucek Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-2-3-1
- Fabianski
- Cresswell
- OgbonnaOn: Craig Dawson | Off: Angelo Ogbonna
- Zouma
- Johnson
- Rice
- Soucek
- Benrahma
- Fornals
- Bowen
- Antonio
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
22' 15 Craig Dawson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Ben Johnson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
41 Declan Rice
Goals 0
|
28 Tomás Soucek 45'+7'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Jarrod Bowen
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
16 Mark Noble
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Alex Král
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Issa Diop
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Oxlade-Chamberlain
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Mané
- Diogo Jota
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson OG4'
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
66 Trent Alexander-Arnold 41'
Goals 1
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
80 Tyler Morton
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: London Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
Match Commentary
|45'+8'
|First Half ends, West Ham United 1, Liverpool 1.
|45'+8'
|Attempt blocked. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
|45'+7'
|Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Match Stats
WHU
LIV
Possession
31% 69%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (0)
7 (1)
|WHU
|LIV
|8
|Fouls
|1
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|11
|+23
|26
|2
|Manchester City
|11
|+16
|23
|3
|Liverpool
|10
|+21
|22
|4
|West Ham United
|10
|+9
|20
|5
|Arsenal
|11
|0
|20
|6
|Manchester United
|11
|+2
|17
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|11
|0
|17
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|11
|-1
|16
|9
|Tottenham Hotspur
|11
|-7
|16
|10
|Crystal Palace
|11
|+1
|15
|11
|Everton
|11
|0
|15
|12
|Leicester City
|11
|-2
|15
|13
|Southampton
|11
|-2
|14
|14
|Brentford
|11
|-1
|12
|15
|Leeds United
|11
|-7
|11
|16
|Aston Villa
|11
|-6
|10
|17
|Watford
|11
|-7
|10
|18
|Burnley
|11
|-6
|8
|19
|Newcastle United
|11
|-12
|5
|20
|Norwich City
|11
|-21
|5
Premier League News
Nicol questions the validity of Smith Rowe's winner
Steve Nicol says Watford can feel hard done by in their 1-0 defeat against Arsenal.
Tottenham draw at Everton after VAR intervention on Antonio Conte's Premier League return
Everton had a penalty award overturned and red card awarded to Mason Holgate awarded by VAR as they drew 0-0 with Tottenham Hotspur.
How VAR decisions have affected every Premier League club in 2021-22
We're collating a league table of overturned VAR decisions in 2021-22. Who will benefit most over the course of the Premier League season?
How Antonio Conte is already influencing Spurs
Steve Nicol sees improvement in Tottenham's defending and energy levels after they drew 0-0 away vs. Everton.
Leeds draw with Leicester in high-voltage clash with Raphinha, Harvey Barnes goals
Leeds United winger Raphinha's superb free kick was cancelled out by Leicester City forward Harvey Barnes in an entertaining 1-1 draw at Elland Road
Emile Smith Rowe stars, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang disappoints in win over Watford
Arsenal's charge towards the top four continued as Emile Smith Rowe's composed finish secured a 1-0 victory over a stubborn Watford.