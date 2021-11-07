  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 4
    • Alisson (OG)
  • 22
    • On: Craig Dawson|Off: Angelo Ogbonna
  • 41
    • Trent Alexander-Arnold Goal - Free-kick
  • 45+7
    • Tomás Soucek Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
West Ham United Logo West Ham United WHU Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
Tap an icon to see more
WHU
4-2-3-1
LIV
4-3-3
WHU
4-2-3-1
  • 1Fabianski
  • 3Cresswell
  • 21Ogbonna
    On: Craig Dawson | Off: Angelo Ogbonna
  • 4Zouma
  • 31Johnson
  • 41Rice
  • 28Soucek
  • 22Benrahma
  • 8Fornals
  • 20Bowen
  • 9Antonio
No. Name
1 Lukasz Fabianski
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Angelo Ogbonna
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22' 15  Craig Dawson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Aaron Cresswell
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
31 Ben Johnson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Pablo Fornals
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
41 Declan Rice
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Tomás Soucek  45'+7'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Michail Antonio
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Saïd Benrahma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Jarrod Bowen
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
16 Mark Noble
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Alphonse Areola
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Manuel Lanzini
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Vladimír Coufal
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Alex Král
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Arthur Masuaku
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Issa Diop
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Ryan Fredericks
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: London Stadium
  • ,
  • London, England

Match Commentary

45'+8' First Half ends, West Ham United 1, Liverpool 1.
45'+8' Attempt blocked. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
45'+7' Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Match Stats

WHU
LIV

Possession

31% 69%

Shots (on Goal)

1 (0)
7 (1)
WHU LIV
8 Fouls 1
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
1 Corner Kicks 2
0 Saves 0
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Chelsea 11 +23 26
2 Manchester City 11 +16 23
3 Liverpool 10 +21 22
4 West Ham United 10 +9 20
5 Arsenal 11 0 20
6 Manchester United 11 +2 17
7 Brighton & Hove Albion 11 0 17
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 11 -1 16
9 Tottenham Hotspur 11 -7 16
10 Crystal Palace 11 +1 15
11 Everton 11 0 15
12 Leicester City 11 -2 15
13 Southampton 11 -2 14
14 Brentford 11 -1 12
15 Leeds United 11 -7 11
16 Aston Villa 11 -6 10
17 Watford 11 -7 10
18 Burnley 11 -6 8
19 Newcastle United 11 -12 5
20 Norwich City 11 -21 5