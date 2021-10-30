Tottenham Hotspur TOT
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
19
-
Luke Shaw Yellow Card
-
-
22
-
Harry Maguire Yellow Card
-
-
39
-
Cristiano Ronaldo Goal - Volley
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Manchester United 1.
-
4-2-3-1
- Lloris
- Davies
- Dier
- Romero
- Emerson
- Skipp
- Hojbjerg
- Heung-Min
- Lo Celso
- Moura
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
12 Emerson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Oliver Skipp
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-4-1-2
- de Gea
- Maguire
- Varane
- Lindelöf
- Shaw
- Fred
- McTominay
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fernandes
- Ronaldo
- Cavani
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Harry Maguire 22'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw 19'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Cristiano Ronaldo 39'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
Match Commentary
|50'
|Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
|50'
|Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur).
|49'
|Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
TOT
MAN
Possession
53% 47%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (0)
8 (2)
|TOT
|MAN
|4
|Fouls
|8
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|4
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|10
|+23
|25
|2
|Liverpool
|10
|+21
|22
|3
|Manchester City
|10
|+14
|20
|4
|West Ham United
|9
|+6
|17
|5
|Arsenal
|10
|-1
|17
|6
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|10
|0
|16
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|9
|-4
|15
|8
|Manchester United
|9
|+1
|14
|9
|Everton
|9
|+1
|14
|10
|Leicester City
|10
|-2
|14
|11
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|9
|0
|13
|12
|Brentford
|10
|0
|12
|13
|Crystal Palace
|10
|-1
|12
|14
|Southampton
|10
|-3
|11
|15
|Aston Villa
|9
|-2
|10
|16
|Watford
|10
|-6
|10
|17
|Burnley
|10
|-6
|7
|18
|Leeds United
|9
|-8
|7
|19
|Newcastle United
|10
|-12
|4
|20
|Norwich City
|9
|-21
|2
