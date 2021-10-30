  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 19
    • Luke Shaw Yellow Card
  • 22
    • Harry Maguire Yellow Card
  • 39
    • Cristiano Ronaldo Goal - Volley
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Manchester United 1.
Tottenham Hotspur Logo Tottenham Hotspur TOT Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
Tap an icon to see more
TOT
4-2-3-1
MAN
3-4-1-2
TOT
4-2-3-1
  • 1Lloris
  • 33Davies
  • 15Dier
  • 4Romero
  • 12Emerson
  • 29Skipp
  • 5Hojbjerg
  • 7Heung-Min
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 27Moura
  • 10Kane
No. Name
1 Hugo Lloris
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Cristian Romero
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Emerson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Giovani Lo Celso
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Oliver Skipp
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Son Heung-Min
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
2 Matt Doherty
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Davinson Sánchez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Pierluigi Gollini
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Steven Bergwijn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Sergio Reguilón
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Tanguy Ndombele
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Japhet Tanganga
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • ,
  • London, England

Match Commentary

50' Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
50' Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur).
49' Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

TOT
MAN

Possession

53% 47%

Shots (on Goal)

8 (0)
8 (2)
TOT MAN
4 Fouls 8
0 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 1
4 Corner Kicks 1
1 Saves 0
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Chelsea 10 +23 25
2 Liverpool 10 +21 22
3 Manchester City 10 +14 20
4 West Ham United 9 +6 17
5 Arsenal 10 -1 17
6 Brighton & Hove Albion 10 0 16
7 Tottenham Hotspur 9 -4 15
8 Manchester United 9 +1 14
9 Everton 9 +1 14
10 Leicester City 10 -2 14
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 0 13
12 Brentford 10 0 12
13 Crystal Palace 10 -1 12
14 Southampton 10 -3 11
15 Aston Villa 9 -2 10
16 Watford 10 -6 10
17 Burnley 10 -6 7
18 Leeds United 9 -8 7
19 Newcastle United 10 -12 4
20 Norwich City 9 -21 2