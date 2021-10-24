Liverpool hit five at Man Utd with Salah hat trick
Mohamed Salah scored a hat trick as Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
5 Harry Maguire 55'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw 41'
Goals 0
|
29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka 86'
Goals 0
|
18 Bruno Fernandes 46'
Goals 0
62' 21 Edinson Cavani
Goals 0
|
17 Fred 45'+3'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Cristiano Ronaldo 45'+1'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
62' 20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 6 Paul Pogba 60'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
27' 17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
8 Naby Keita 5'
Goals 1
64' 15 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
77' 10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota 13'
Goals 1
|
11 Mohamed Salah 38' 45'+5' 50'
Goals 3
|Substitutes
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, Manchester United 0, Liverpool 5.
|90'+4'
|Second Half ends, Manchester United 0, Liverpool 5.
|90'+3'
|Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Scott McTominay with a headed pass.
|MAN
|LIV
|10
|Fouls
|8
|6
|Yellow Cards
|0
|1
|Red Cards
|0
|7
|Offsides
|0
|6
|Corner Kicks
|3
|3
|Saves
|3
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|9
|+20
|22
|2
|Liverpool
|9
|+21
|21
|3
|Manchester City
|9
|+16
|20
|4
|West Ham United
|9
|+6
|17
|5
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|9
|0
|15
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|9
|-4
|15
|7
|Manchester United
|9
|+1
|14
|8
|Everton
|9
|+1
|14
|9
|Leicester City
|9
|0
|14
|10
|Arsenal
|9
|-3
|14
|11
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|9
|0
|13
|12
|Brentford
|9
|+2
|12
|13
|Aston Villa
|9
|-2
|10
|14
|Watford
|9
|-5
|10
|15
|Crystal Palace
|9
|-3
|9
|16
|Southampton
|9
|-4
|8
|17
|Leeds United
|9
|-8
|7
|18
|Burnley
|9
|-8
|4
|19
|Newcastle United
|9
|-9
|4
|20
|Norwich City
|9
|-21
|2
