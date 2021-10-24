  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 5
    • Naby Keita Goal
  • 13
    • Diogo Jota Goal
  • 27
    • On: Curtis Jones|Off: James Milner
  • 38
    • Mohamed Salah Goal
  • 41
    • Luke Shaw Yellow Card
  • 45
    • On: Paul Pogba|Off: Mason Greenwood
  • 45+1
    • Cristiano Ronaldo Yellow Card
  • 45+3
    • Fred Yellow Card
  • 45+5
    • Mohamed Salah Goal
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Manchester United 0, Liverpool 4.
  • 46
    • Bruno Fernandes Yellow Card
  • 50
    • Mohamed Salah Goal
  • 55
    • Harry Maguire Yellow Card
  • 60
    • Paul Pogba Red Card
  • 62
    • On: Edinson Cavani|Off: Bruno Fernandes
  • 62
    • On: Diogo Dalot|Off: Marcus Rashford
  • 64
    • On: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain|Off: Naby Keita
  • 77
    • On: Sadio Mané|Off: Roberto Firmino
  • 86
    • Aaron Wan-Bissaka Yellow Card
  • FT
    • End Regular Time
Manchester United Logo Manchester United MAN Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
MAN
4-2-3-1
LIV
4-3-3
MAN
4-2-3-1
  • 1de Gea
  • 23Shaw
  • 5Maguire
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 17Fred
  • 39McTominay
  • 10Rashford
    On: Diogo Dalot | Off: Marcus Rashford
  • 18Fernandes
    On: Edinson Cavani | Off: Bruno Fernandes
  • 11Greenwood
    On: Paul Pogba | Off: Mason Greenwood
  • 7Ronaldo
No. Name
1 David de Gea
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Harry Maguire  55'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Victor Lindelöf
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Luke Shaw  41'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka  86'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Bruno Fernandes  46'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
62' 21  Edinson Cavani
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Fred  45'+3'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
39 Scott McTominay
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Cristiano Ronaldo  45'+1'
Goals 0
  • Shots 4
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Marcus Rashford
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
62' 20  Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Mason Greenwood
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 6  Paul Pogba  60'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 1 Red
Substitutes
31 Nemanja Matic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Jesse Lingard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Eric Bailly
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Donny van de Beek
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Dean Henderson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Old Trafford
  • ,
  • Manchester, England

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Manchester United 0, Liverpool 5.
90'+4' Second Half ends, Manchester United 0, Liverpool 5.
90'+3' Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Scott McTominay with a headed pass.

Match Stats

MAN
LIV

Possession

36% 64%

Shots (on Goal)

12 (4)
19 (8)
MAN LIV
10 Fouls 8
6 Yellow Cards 0
1 Red Cards 0
7 Offsides 0
6 Corner Kicks 3
3 Saves 3
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Chelsea 9 +20 22
2 Liverpool 9 +21 21
3 Manchester City 9 +16 20
4 West Ham United 9 +6 17
5 Brighton & Hove Albion 9 0 15
6 Tottenham Hotspur 9 -4 15
7 Manchester United 9 +1 14
8 Everton 9 +1 14
9 Leicester City 9 0 14
10 Arsenal 9 -3 14
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 0 13
12 Brentford 9 +2 12
13 Aston Villa 9 -2 10
14 Watford 9 -5 10
15 Crystal Palace 9 -3 9
16 Southampton 9 -4 8
17 Leeds United 9 -8 7
18 Burnley 9 -8 4
19 Newcastle United 9 -9 4
20 Norwich City 9 -21 2