  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 8
    • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Goal
  • 42
    • Bukayo Saka Yellow Card
  • 42
    • James McArthur Yellow Card
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 0.
Arsenal Logo Arsenal ARS Crystal Palace CRY Crystal Palace Logo
ARS
4-2-3-1
CRY
4-2-3-1
ARS
4-2-3-1
  • 32Ramsdale
  • 3Tierney
  • 6Gabriel
  • 4White
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 5Partey
  • 7Saka
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 19Pépé
  • 14Aubameyang
No. Name
32 Aaron Ramsdale
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Ben White
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Kieran Tierney
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Takehiro Tomiyasu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Emile Smith Rowe
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Martin Ødegaard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Thomas Partey
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang  8'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Bukayo Saka  42'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
17 Cédric Soares
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Alexandre Lacazette
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Bernd Leno
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Mohamed Elneny
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Albert Sambi Lokonga
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Gabriel Martinelli
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Nuno Tavares
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Emirates Stadium
  • ,
  • London, England

Match Commentary

45'+4' First Half ends, Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+4' Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Ramsdale.
45'+4' Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Match Stats

ARS
CRY

Possession

43% 57%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (3)
4 (3)
ARS CRY
5 Fouls 2
1 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 3
2 Corner Kicks 3
3 Saves 2
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Chelsea 8 +13 19
2 Liverpool 8 +16 18
3 Manchester City 8 +13 17
4 Brighton & Hove Albion 8 +3 15
5 Tottenham Hotspur 8 -3 15
6 Manchester United 8 +6 14
7 West Ham United 8 +5 14
8 Everton 8 +4 14
9 Brentford 8 +3 12
10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 8 0 12
11 Leicester City 8 -1 11
12 Aston Villa 8 0 10
13 Arsenal 7 -5 10
14 Crystal Palace 7 -3 7
15 Southampton 8 -4 7
16 Watford 8 -8 7
17 Leeds United 8 -8 6
18 Burnley 8 -8 3
19 Newcastle United 8 -9 3
20 Norwich City 8 -14 2