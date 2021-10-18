-
First Half begins.
8
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Goal
42
Bukayo Saka Yellow Card
42
James McArthur Yellow Card
HT
First Half ends, Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 0.
- Ramsdale
- Tierney
- Gabriel
- White
- Tomiyasu
- Ødegaard
- Partey
- Saka
- Smith Rowe
- Pépé
- Aubameyang
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 1
|
7 Bukayo Saka 42'
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Nuno Tavares
Goals 0
- Guaita
- Mitchell
- Guehi
- Andersen
- Ward
- McArthur
- Milivojevic
- Édouard
- Gallagher
- Ayew
- Benteke
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 James McArthur 42'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
34 Martin Kelly
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
12 Will Hughes
Goals 0
|
15 Jeff Schlupp
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
,
London, England
Match Commentary
|45'+4'
|First Half ends, Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 0.
|45'+4'
|Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Ramsdale.
|45'+4'
|Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ARS
|CRY
|5
|Fouls
|2
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|3
|2
|Corner Kicks
|3
|3
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|8
|+13
|19
|2
|Liverpool
|8
|+16
|18
|3
|Manchester City
|8
|+13
|17
|4
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|8
|+3
|15
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|8
|-3
|15
|6
|Manchester United
|8
|+6
|14
|7
|West Ham United
|8
|+5
|14
|8
|Everton
|8
|+4
|14
|9
|Brentford
|8
|+3
|12
|10
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|8
|0
|12
|11
|Leicester City
|8
|-1
|11
|12
|Aston Villa
|8
|0
|10
|13
|Arsenal
|7
|-5
|10
|14
|Crystal Palace
|7
|-3
|7
|15
|Southampton
|8
|-4
|7
|16
|Watford
|8
|-8
|7
|17
|Leeds United
|8
|-8
|6
|18
|Burnley
|8
|-8
|3
|19
|Newcastle United
|8
|-9
|3
|20
|Norwich City
|8
|-14
|2
