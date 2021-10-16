  • KO
    • First Half begins.
Watford Logo Watford WAT Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
Tap an icon to see more
WAT
4-4-2
LIV
4-3-3
WAT
4-4-2
  • 1Foster
  • 3Rose
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 15Cathcart
  • 21Femenía
  • 11Masina
  • 19Sissoko
  • 33Kucka
  • 25Dennis
  • 29Hernández
  • 23Sarr
No. Name
1 Ben Foster
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 William Troost-Ekong
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Danny Rose
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Craig Cathcart
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Moussa Sissoko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Juraj Kucka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Adam Masina
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Kiko Femenía
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Emmanuel Dennis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Cucho Hernández
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Ismaïla Sarr
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
16 Dan Gosling
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Tom Cleverley
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Ozan Tufan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Ken Sema
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Daniel Bachmann
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Ashley Fletcher
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Jeremy Ngakia
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Imran Louza
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 João Pedro
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Vicarage Road
  • ,
  • Watford, England

Match Commentary

4' Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.
3' Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Danny Rose.
3' Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Virgil van Dijk.

Match Stats

WAT
LIV

Possession

18% 82%

Shots (on Goal)

0 (0)
1 (0)
WAT LIV
0 Fouls 0
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
0 Corner Kicks 2
0 Saves 0
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Chelsea 7 +12 16
2 Liverpool 7 +11 15
3 Manchester City 7 +11 14
4 Manchester United 7 +8 14
5 Everton 7 +5 14
6 Brighton & Hove Albion 7 +3 14
7 Brentford 7 +4 12
8 Tottenham Hotspur 7 -4 12
9 West Ham United 7 +4 11
10 Aston Villa 7 +1 10
11 Arsenal 7 -5 10
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 -1 9
13 Leicester City 7 -3 8
14 Crystal Palace 7 -3 7
15 Watford 7 -3 7
16 Leeds United 7 -7 6
17 Southampton 7 -5 4
18 Burnley 7 -6 3
19 Newcastle United 7 -8 3
20 Norwich City 7 -14 1