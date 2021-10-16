Watford WAT
Liverpool LIV
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
4-4-2
- Foster
- Rose
- Troost-Ekong
- Cathcart
- Femenía
- Masina
- Sissoko
- Kucka
- Dennis
- Hernández
- Sarr
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Juraj Kucka
Goals 0
|
11 Adam Masina
Goals 0
|
21 Kiko Femenía
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Ismaïla Sarr
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
16 Dan Gosling
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Ozan Tufan
Goals 0
|
12 Ken Sema
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 João Pedro
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Kelleher
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Keita
- Henderson
- Milner
- Mané
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Vicarage Road
-
,
-
Watford, England
Match Commentary
|4'
|Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.
|3'
|Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Danny Rose.
|3'
|Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Virgil van Dijk.
Match Stats
WAT
LIV
Possession
18% 82%
Shots (on Goal)
0 (0)
1 (0)
|WAT
|LIV
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|7
|+12
|16
|2
|Liverpool
|7
|+11
|15
|3
|Manchester City
|7
|+11
|14
|4
|Manchester United
|7
|+8
|14
|5
|Everton
|7
|+5
|14
|6
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|7
|+3
|14
|7
|Brentford
|7
|+4
|12
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|7
|-4
|12
|9
|West Ham United
|7
|+4
|11
|10
|Aston Villa
|7
|+1
|10
|11
|Arsenal
|7
|-5
|10
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|7
|-1
|9
|13
|Leicester City
|7
|-3
|8
|14
|Crystal Palace
|7
|-3
|7
|15
|Watford
|7
|-3
|7
|16
|Leeds United
|7
|-7
|6
|17
|Southampton
|7
|-5
|4
|18
|Burnley
|7
|-6
|3
|19
|Newcastle United
|7
|-8
|3
|20
|Norwich City
|7
|-14
|1
