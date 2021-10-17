-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
2
-
Callum Wilson Goal - Header
-
-
17
-
Tanguy Ndombele Goal
-
-
22
-
Harry Kane Goal
-
-
34
-
Sean Longstaff Yellow Card
-
- Darlow
- Ritchie
- Clark
- Lascelles
- Manquillo
- Hayden
- Joelinton
- Longstaff
- Willock
- Saint-Maximin
- Wilson
|No.
|Name
|
26 Karl Darlow
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Isaac Hayden
Goals 0
|
11 Matt Ritchie
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
36 Sean Longstaff 34'
Goals 0
|
28 Joe Willock
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Callum Wilson 2'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ryan Fraser
Goals 0
|
34 Dwight Gayle
Goals 0
|
23 Jacob Murphy
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Jamal Lewis
Goals 0
- Lloris
- Reguilón
- Dier
- Romero
- Emerson
- Skipp
- Hojbjerg
- Heung-Min
- Ndombele
- Moura
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Emerson
Goals 0
|
28 Tanguy Ndombele 17'
Goals 1
|
29 Oliver Skipp
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane 22'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Bryan Gil
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: St. James' Park
-
,
-
Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England
Match Commentary
|40'
|Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Isaac Hayden.
|39'
|Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross following a corner.
|39'
|Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Javier Manquillo.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|NEW
|TOT
|6
|Fouls
|2
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|8
|+13
|19
|2
|Liverpool
|8
|+16
|18
|3
|Manchester City
|8
|+13
|17
|4
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|8
|+3
|15
|5
|Manchester United
|8
|+6
|14
|6
|West Ham United
|8
|+5
|14
|7
|Everton
|8
|+4
|14
|8
|Brentford
|8
|+3
|12
|9
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|8
|0
|12
|10
|Tottenham Hotspur
|7
|-4
|12
|11
|Leicester City
|8
|-1
|11
|12
|Aston Villa
|8
|0
|10
|13
|Arsenal
|7
|-5
|10
|14
|Crystal Palace
|7
|-3
|7
|15
|Southampton
|8
|-4
|7
|16
|Watford
|8
|-8
|7
|17
|Leeds United
|8
|-8
|6
|18
|Newcastle United
|7
|-8
|3
|19
|Burnley
|8
|-8
|3
|20
|Norwich City
|8
|-14
|2
