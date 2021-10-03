-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
26
-
Rúben Dias Yellow Card
-
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Matip
- Milner
- Jones
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Mané
- Diogo Jota
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
- Ederson
- Cancelo
- Laporte
- Dias
- Walker
- De Bruyne
- Rodri
- Silva
- Foden
- Grealish
- Jesus
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Rúben Dias 26'
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Scott Carson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
-
Liverpool, England
Match Commentary
|33'
|Kyle Walker (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|33'
|Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool).
|32'
|Offside, Manchester City. João Cancelo tries a through ball, but Jack Grealish is caught offside.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|LIV
|MNC
|2
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|3
|2
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|7
|+12
|16
|2
|Liverpool
|6
|+11
|14
|3
|Manchester United
|7
|+8
|14
|4
|Everton
|7
|+5
|14
|5
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|7
|+3
|14
|6
|Manchester City
|6
|+11
|13
|7
|Brentford
|7
|+4
|12
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|7
|-4
|12
|9
|West Ham United
|7
|+4
|11
|10
|Aston Villa
|7
|+1
|10
|11
|Arsenal
|7
|-5
|10
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|7
|-1
|9
|13
|Leicester City
|7
|-3
|8
|14
|Crystal Palace
|7
|-3
|7
|15
|Watford
|7
|-3
|7
|16
|Leeds United
|7
|-7
|6
|17
|Southampton
|7
|-5
|4
|18
|Burnley
|7
|-6
|3
|19
|Newcastle United
|7
|-8
|3
|20
|Norwich City
|7
|-14
|1
Premier League News
Manchester United legend Park tells fans: Stop singing my song
Ex-Man Utd midfielder Park Ji-Sung has asked supporters to stop singing a song about him which contains a negative stereotype about his homeland.
Wissa grabs last-gasp winner as Brentford beat West Ham
Yoanne Wissa struck a dramatic 94th-minute winner to give Brentford a 2-1 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.
Palace fight back to secure 2-2 home draw with Leicester
Crystal Palace fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 home draw with Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.
Tottenham edge Aston Villa to ease pressure on Nuno Espirito Santo
Tottenham ended their Premier League winless run with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.
Watford fire Xisco Munoz, seek 14th manager in 10 years under Pozzo ownership
Manager Xisco Munoz has left Watford after less than a year in charge with the team 14th in the Premier League table, the club said on Sunday.
How VAR decisions have affected every Premier League club in 2021-22
We're collating a league table of overturned VAR decisions in 2021-22. Who will benefit most over the course of the Premier League season?