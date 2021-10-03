  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 26
    • Rúben Dias Yellow Card
Liverpool Logo Liverpool LIV Manchester City MNC Manchester City Logo
LIV
4-3-3
MNC
4-3-3
LIV
4-3-3
  • 1Alisson
  • 26Robertson
  • 4van Dijk
  • 32Matip
  • 7Milner
  • 17Jones
  • 3Fabinho
  • 14Henderson
  • 10Mané
  • 20Diogo Jota
  • 11Salah
No. Name
1 Alisson
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Virgil van Dijk
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Andy Robertson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 James Milner
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Jordan Henderson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Mohamed Salah
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Roberto Firmino
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Takumi Minamino
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Naby Keita
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Konstantinos Tsimikas
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Ibrahima Konaté
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
62 Caoimhin Kelleher
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
76 Neco Williams
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Anfield
  • ,
  • Liverpool, England

Match Commentary

33' Kyle Walker (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33' Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool).
32' Offside, Manchester City. João Cancelo tries a through ball, but Jack Grealish is caught offside.

Match Stats

LIV
MNC

Possession

48% 52%

Shots (on Goal)

1 (0)
3 (1)
LIV MNC
2 Fouls 3
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 3
2 Corner Kicks 2
1 Saves 0
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Chelsea 7 +12 16
2 Liverpool 6 +11 14
3 Manchester United 7 +8 14
4 Everton 7 +5 14
5 Brighton & Hove Albion 7 +3 14
6 Manchester City 6 +11 13
7 Brentford 7 +4 12
8 Tottenham Hotspur 7 -4 12
9 West Ham United 7 +4 11
10 Aston Villa 7 +1 10
11 Arsenal 7 -5 10
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 -1 9
13 Leicester City 7 -3 8
14 Crystal Palace 7 -3 7
15 Watford 7 -3 7
16 Leeds United 7 -7 6
17 Southampton 7 -5 4
18 Burnley 7 -6 3
19 Newcastle United 7 -8 3
20 Norwich City 7 -14 1