  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 12
    • Emile Smith Rowe Goal
  • 27
    • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Goal
  • 34
    • Bukayo Saka Goal
  • 45
    • On: Oliver Skipp|Off: Dele Alli
  • 45
    • On: Emerson|Off: Japhet Tanganga
  • HT
    • Halftime
Arsenal Logo Arsenal ARS Tottenham Hotspur TOT Tottenham Hotspur Logo
ARS
4-2-3-1
TOT
4-3-3
ARS
4-2-3-1
  • 32Ramsdale
  • 3Tierney
  • 6Gabriel
  • 4White
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 34Xhaka
  • 5Partey
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 7Saka
  • 14Aubameyang
No. Name
32 Aaron Ramsdale
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Ben White
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Kieran Tierney
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Takehiro Tomiyasu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Martin Ødegaard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Thomas Partey
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang  27'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Emile Smith Rowe  12'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Bukayo Saka  34'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
17 Cédric Soares
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Alexandre Lacazette
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Bernd Leno
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Albert Sambi Lokonga
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Gabriel Martinelli
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Nuno Tavares
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Emirates Stadium
  • ,
  • London, England

Match Commentary

45' Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Oliver Skipp replaces Dele Alli.
45' Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Emerson Royal replaces Japhet Tanganga.
45' Second Half begins Arsenal 3, Tottenham Hotspur 0.

Match Stats

ARS
TOT

Possession

55% 45%

Shots (on Goal)

6 (4)
4 (1)
ARS TOT
6 Fouls 7
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 2
1 Corner Kicks 2
1 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 6 +11 14
2 Manchester City 6 +11 13
3 Chelsea 6 +10 13
4 Manchester United 6 +8 13
5 Everton 6 +5 13
6 Brighton & Hove Albion 5 +3 12
7 West Ham United 6 +5 11
8 Aston Villa 6 +2 10
9 Brentford 6 +3 9
10 Tottenham Hotspur 5 -3 9
11 Watford 6 -2 7
12 Leicester City 6 -3 7
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 6 -2 6
14 Arsenal 5 -7 6
15 Crystal Palace 5 -3 5
16 Southampton 6 -3 4
17 Newcastle United 6 -7 3
18 Leeds United 6 -8 3
19 Burnley 6 -6 2
20 Norwich City 6 -14 0