Arsenal ARS
Tottenham Hotspur TOT
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
12
-
Emile Smith Rowe Goal
-
-
27
-
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Goal
-
-
34
-
Bukayo Saka Goal
-
-
45
-
On: Oliver Skipp|Off: Dele Alli
-
-
45
-
On: Emerson|Off: Japhet Tanganga
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-2-3-1
- Ramsdale
- Tierney
- Gabriel
- White
- Tomiyasu
- Xhaka
- Partey
- Smith Rowe
- Ødegaard
- Saka
- Aubameyang
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 27'
Goals 1
|
10 Emile Smith Rowe 12'
Goals 1
|
7 Bukayo Saka 34'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Nuno Tavares
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Lloris
- Reguilón
- Dier
- Sánchez
- TangangaOn: Emerson | Off: Japhet Tanganga
- Ndombele
- Hojbjerg
- AlliOn: Oliver Skipp | Off: Dele Alli
- Heung-Min
- Kane
- Moura
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 12 Emerson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
45' 29 Oliver Skipp
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
11 Bryan Gil
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
Match Commentary
|45'
|Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Oliver Skipp replaces Dele Alli.
|45'
|Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Emerson Royal replaces Japhet Tanganga.
|45'
|Second Half begins Arsenal 3, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
Match Stats
ARS
TOT
Possession
55% 45%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (4)
4 (1)
|ARS
|TOT
|6
|Fouls
|7
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|2
|1
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|6
|+11
|14
|2
|Manchester City
|6
|+11
|13
|3
|Chelsea
|6
|+10
|13
|4
|Manchester United
|6
|+8
|13
|5
|Everton
|6
|+5
|13
|6
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|+3
|12
|7
|West Ham United
|6
|+5
|11
|8
|Aston Villa
|6
|+2
|10
|9
|Brentford
|6
|+3
|9
|10
|Tottenham Hotspur
|5
|-3
|9
|11
|Watford
|6
|-2
|7
|12
|Leicester City
|6
|-3
|7
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|6
|-2
|6
|14
|Arsenal
|5
|-7
|6
|15
|Crystal Palace
|5
|-3
|5
|16
|Southampton
|6
|-3
|4
|17
|Newcastle United
|6
|-7
|3
|18
|Leeds United
|6
|-8
|3
|19
|Burnley
|6
|-6
|2
|20
|Norwich City
|6
|-14
|0
