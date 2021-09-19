  • KO
    • First Half begins.
Tottenham Hotspur Logo Tottenham Hotspur TOT Chelsea CHE Chelsea Logo
TOT
4-3-3
CHE
3-4-2-1
TOT
4-3-3
  • 1Lloris
  • 3Reguilón
  • 15Dier
  • 4Romero
  • 12Emerson
  • 20Alli
  • 5Hojbjerg
  • 28Ndombele
  • 7Heung-Min
  • 10Kane
  • 18Lo Celso
No. Name
1 Hugo Lloris
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Cristian Romero
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Sergio Reguilón
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Emerson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Tanguy Ndombele
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Son Heung-Min
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Giovani Lo Celso
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Matt Doherty
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Davinson Sánchez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Harry Winks
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Pierluigi Gollini
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Oliver Skipp
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Bryan Gil
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
44 Dane Scarlett
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • London, England

Match Commentary

3' Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
2' Attempt missed. Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emerson Royal with a cross.
2' Attempt blocked. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Match Stats

TOT
CHE

Possession

60% 40%

Shots (on Goal)

2 (0)
0 (0)
TOT CHE
0 Fouls 0
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
1 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 5 +11 13
2 Manchester United 5 +9 13
3 Brighton & Hove Albion 5 +3 12
4 Manchester City 5 +10 10
5 Chelsea 4 +8 10
6 Everton 5 +3 10
7 Tottenham Hotspur 4 0 9
8 West Ham United 5 +4 8
9 Brentford 5 +3 8
10 Aston Villa 5 +1 7
11 Watford 5 -2 6
12 Leicester City 5 -3 6
13 Arsenal 5 -7 6
14 Crystal Palace 5 -3 5
15 Southampton 5 -2 4
16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 5 -3 3
17 Leeds United 5 -7 3
18 Newcastle United 5 -7 2
19 Burnley 5 -6 1
20 Norwich City 5 -12 0