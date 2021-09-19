Tottenham Hotspur TOT
Chelsea CHE
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
4-3-3
- Lloris
- Reguilón
- Dier
- Romero
- Emerson
- Alli
- Hojbjerg
- Ndombele
- Heung-Min
- Kane
- Lo Celso
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Emerson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
29 Oliver Skipp
Goals 0
|
11 Bryan Gil
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-4-2-1
- Arrizabalaga
- Rüdiger
- Silva
- Christensen
- Alonso
- Kovacic
- Jorginho
- Azpilicueta
- Havertz
- Mount
- Lukaku
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
17 Saúl Ñíguez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
Match Commentary
|3'
|Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
|2'
|Attempt missed. Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emerson Royal with a cross.
|2'
|Attempt blocked. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Match Stats
TOT
CHE
Possession
60% 40%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (0)
0 (0)
|TOT
|CHE
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|5
|+11
|13
|2
|Manchester United
|5
|+9
|13
|3
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|+3
|12
|4
|Manchester City
|5
|+10
|10
|5
|Chelsea
|4
|+8
|10
|6
|Everton
|5
|+3
|10
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4
|0
|9
|8
|West Ham United
|5
|+4
|8
|9
|Brentford
|5
|+3
|8
|10
|Aston Villa
|5
|+1
|7
|11
|Watford
|5
|-2
|6
|12
|Leicester City
|5
|-3
|6
|13
|Arsenal
|5
|-7
|6
|14
|Crystal Palace
|5
|-3
|5
|15
|Southampton
|5
|-2
|4
|16
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|5
|-3
|3
|17
|Leeds United
|5
|-7
|3
|18
|Newcastle United
|5
|-7
|2
|19
|Burnley
|5
|-6
|1
|20
|Norwich City
|5
|-12
|0
