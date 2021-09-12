  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 12
    • Liam Cooper Yellow Card
  • 16
    • Fabinho Yellow Card
  • 20
    • Mohamed Salah Goal
  • 30
    • Diego Llorente Yellow Card
Leeds United Logo Leeds United LEE Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
LEE
4-1-4-1
LIV
4-3-3
LEE
4-1-4-1
  • 1Meslier
  • 3Firpo
  • 6Cooper
  • 14Llorente
  • 2Ayling
  • 23Phillips
  • 22Harrison
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 15Dallas
  • 10Raphinha
  • 9Bamford
No. Name
1 Illan Meslier
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Liam Cooper  12'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Diego Llorente  30'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Kalvin Phillips
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Júnior Firpo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Luke Ayling
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Rodrigo
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Stuart Dallas
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Jack Harrison
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Raphinha
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Patrick Bamford
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
43 Mateusz Klich
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Daniel James
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Tyler Roberts
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Pascal Struijk
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Kristoffer Klaesson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
46 Jamie Shackleton
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45 Liam McCarron
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
38 Crysencio Summerville
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Charlie Cresswell
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Elland Road
  • ,
  • Leeds, England

Match Commentary

31' Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
30' Diego Llorente (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
30' Foul by Diego Llorente (Leeds United).

Match Stats

LEE
LIV

Possession

46% 54%

Shots (on Goal)

1 (1)
9 (3)
LEE LIV
3 Fouls 2
2 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
0 Corner Kicks 4
2 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester United 4 +8 10
2 Chelsea 4 +8 10
3 Manchester City 4 +10 9
4 Brighton & Hove Albion 4 +2 9
5 Tottenham Hotspur 4 0 9
6 West Ham United 4 +5 8
7 Liverpool 3 +5 7
8 Everton 3 +4 7
9 Leicester City 4 -2 6
10 Brentford 4 +1 5
11 Crystal Palace 4 0 5
12 Aston Villa 4 -2 4
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 4 -1 3
14 Southampton 4 -2 3
15 Watford 4 -4 3
16 Arsenal 4 -8 3
17 Leeds United 3 -4 2
18 Burnley 3 -3 1
19 Newcastle United 4 -7 1
20 Norwich City 4 -10 0