Leeds United LEE
Liverpool LIV
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
12
-
Liam Cooper Yellow Card
-
-
16
-
Fabinho Yellow Card
-
-
20
-
Mohamed Salah Goal
-
-
30
-
Diego Llorente Yellow Card
-
4-1-4-1
- Meslier
- Firpo
- Cooper
- Llorente
- Ayling
- Phillips
- Harrison
- Rodrigo
- Dallas
- Raphinha
- Bamford
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
6 Liam Cooper 12'
Goals 0
|
14 Diego Llorente 30'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Rodrigo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Raphinha
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
20 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Alcántara
- Fabinho
- Elliott
- Mané
- Diogo Jota
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho 16'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
11 Mohamed Salah 20'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Elland Road
-
,
-
Leeds, England
Match Commentary
|31'
|Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
|30'
|Diego Llorente (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|30'
|Foul by Diego Llorente (Leeds United).
Match Stats
LEE
LIV
Possession
46% 54%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (1)
9 (3)
|LEE
|LIV
|3
|Fouls
|2
|2
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|4
|2
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester United
|4
|+8
|10
|2
|Chelsea
|4
|+8
|10
|3
|Manchester City
|4
|+10
|9
|4
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|4
|+2
|9
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4
|0
|9
|6
|West Ham United
|4
|+5
|8
|7
|Liverpool
|3
|+5
|7
|8
|Everton
|3
|+4
|7
|9
|Leicester City
|4
|-2
|6
|10
|Brentford
|4
|+1
|5
|11
|Crystal Palace
|4
|0
|5
|12
|Aston Villa
|4
|-2
|4
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|4
|-1
|3
|14
|Southampton
|4
|-2
|3
|15
|Watford
|4
|-4
|3
|16
|Arsenal
|4
|-8
|3
|17
|Leeds United
|3
|-4
|2
|18
|Burnley
|3
|-3
|1
|19
|Newcastle United
|4
|-7
|1
|20
|Norwich City
|4
|-10
|0
