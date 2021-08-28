-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
7
-
Ilkay Gündogan Goal - Header
-
-
12
-
Ferran Torres Goal
-
-
24
-
Cédric Soares Yellow Card
-
-
28
-
Sead Kolasinac Yellow Card
-
-
35
-
Granit Xhaka Red Card
-
-
43
-
Gabriel Jesus Goal
-
- Ederson
- Cancelo
- Laporte
- Dias
- Walker
- Gündogan
- Rodri
- Silva
- Grealish
- Torres
- Jesus
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
8 Ilkay Gündogan 7'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ferran Torres 12'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
9 Gabriel Jesus 43'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
69 Tommy Doyle
Goals 0
|
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
- Leno
- Tierney
- Kolasinac
- Holding
- Chambers
- Soares
- Smith Rowe
- Xhaka
- Ødegaard
- Saka
- Aubameyang
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
31 Sead Kolasinac 28'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Cédric Soares 24'
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka 35'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
22 Pablo Marí
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
20 Nuno Tavares
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
-
Manchester, England
Match Commentary
|43'
|Goal! Manchester City 3, Arsenal 0. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
|39'
|Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Rob Holding.
|39'
|Attempt blocked. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus with a cross.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MNC
|ARS
|2
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|1
|0
|Offsides
|1
|4
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|West Ham United
|2
|+5
|6
|2
|Chelsea
|2
|+5
|6
|3
|Liverpool
|2
|+5
|6
|4
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|2
|+3
|6
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|+2
|6
|6
|Manchester United
|2
|+4
|4
|7
|Everton
|2
|+2
|4
|8
|Brentford
|2
|+2
|4
|9
|Manchester City
|2
|+4
|3
|10
|Aston Villa
|2
|+1
|3
|11
|Watford
|2
|-1
|3
|12
|Leicester City
|2
|-2
|3
|13
|Southampton
|2
|-2
|1
|14
|Crystal Palace
|2
|-3
|1
|15
|Leeds United
|2
|-4
|1
|16
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2
|-2
|0
|17
|Burnley
|2
|-3
|0
|18
|Newcastle United
|2
|-4
|0
|19
|Arsenal
|2
|-4
|0
|20
|Norwich City
|2
|-8
|0
