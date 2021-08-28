  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 7
    • Ilkay Gündogan Goal - Header
  • 12
    • Ferran Torres Goal
  • 24
    • Cédric Soares Yellow Card
  • 28
    • Sead Kolasinac Yellow Card
  • 35
    • Granit Xhaka Red Card
  • 43
    • Gabriel Jesus Goal
Manchester City Logo Manchester City MNC Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo
MNC
4-3-3
ARS
5-4-1
MNC
4-3-3
  • 31Ederson
  • 27Cancelo
  • 14Laporte
  • 3Dias
  • 2Walker
  • 8Gündogan
  • 16Rodri
  • 20Silva
  • 10Grealish
  • 21Torres
  • 9Jesus
No. Name
31 Ederson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Aymeric Laporte
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Rúben Dias
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kyle Walker
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rodri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Ilkay Gündogan  7'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Bernardo Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ferran Torres  12'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Jack Grealish
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Gabriel Jesus  43'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
7 Raheem Sterling
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 John Stones
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Nathan Aké
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Oleksandr Zinchenko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
69 Tommy Doyle
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Etihad Stadium
  • Manchester, England

Match Commentary

43' Goal! Manchester City 3, Arsenal 0. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
39' Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Rob Holding.
39' Attempt blocked. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus with a cross.

Match Stats

MNC
ARS

Possession

73% 27%

Shots (on Goal)

6 (3)
1 (0)
MNC ARS
2 Fouls 6
0 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 1
0 Offsides 1
4 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 West Ham United 2 +5 6
2 Chelsea 2 +5 6
3 Liverpool 2 +5 6
4 Brighton & Hove Albion 2 +3 6
5 Tottenham Hotspur 2 +2 6
6 Manchester United 2 +4 4
7 Everton 2 +2 4
8 Brentford 2 +2 4
9 Manchester City 2 +4 3
10 Aston Villa 2 +1 3
11 Watford 2 -1 3
12 Leicester City 2 -2 3
13 Southampton 2 -2 1
14 Crystal Palace 2 -3 1
15 Leeds United 2 -4 1
16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 -2 0
17 Burnley 2 -3 0
18 Newcastle United 2 -4 0
19 Arsenal 2 -4 0
20 Norwich City 2 -8 0