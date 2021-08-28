Liverpool LIV
Chelsea CHE
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Elliott
- Mané
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
3-4-2-1
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Christensen
- Azpilicueta
- Alonso
- Jorginho
- Kanté
- James
- Mount
- Havertz
- Lukaku
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
-
Liverpool, England
Match Commentary
|17'
|Attempt blocked. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.
|16'
|Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.
|14'
|N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
LIV
CHE
Possession
52% 48%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (0)
0 (0)
|LIV
|CHE
|5
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|West Ham United
|3
|+5
|7
|2
|Everton
|3
|+4
|7
|3
|Manchester City
|3
|+9
|6
|4
|Chelsea
|2
|+5
|6
|5
|Liverpool
|2
|+5
|6
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|+2
|6
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3
|+1
|6
|8
|Leicester City
|3
|-1
|6
|9
|Brentford
|3
|+2
|5
|10
|Manchester United
|2
|+4
|4
|11
|Aston Villa
|3
|+1
|4
|12
|Watford
|2
|-1
|3
|13
|Southampton
|3
|-2
|2
|14
|Crystal Palace
|3
|-3
|2
|15
|Newcastle United
|3
|-4
|1
|16
|Leeds United
|2
|-4
|1
|17
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2
|-2
|0
|18
|Burnley
|2
|-3
|0
|19
|Norwich City
|3
|-9
|0
|20
|Arsenal
|3
|-9
|0
Premier League News
Southampton earn point with late penalty in 2-2 draw at Newcastle
Southampton's James Ward-Prowse scored a 96th-minute penalty to earn his side a dramatic 2-2 draw at Newcastle United on Saturday.
Villa and Brentford play out feisty 1-1 draw
Aston Villa and Brentford played out an entertaining 1-1 draw as the visiting promoted side continued their impressive start to the season.
Leicester condemn Norwich to third straight loss
Marc Albrighton struck a 76th minute winner as Leicester condemned promoted Norwich City to a third straight defeat with a 2-1 win at Carrow Road.
West Ham top Premier League after 2-2 draw with Palace
Midfielder Conor Gallagher scored the first two league goals of the season for Crystal Palace as they held West Ham United to a 2-2 draw.
Gray strikes as clinical Everton sink Brighton
Everton continued their good start with a 2-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.
Arteta: It's time to reflect and look in the mirror
Mikel Arteta speaks after Arsenal's 5-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League.