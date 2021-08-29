-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
- Sá
- Saïss
- Coady
- Kilman
- Marçal
- Moutinho
- Neves
- Semedo
- Traoré
- Jiménez
- Trincão
|No.
|Name
|
1 José Sá
Saves 0
|
16 Conor Coady
Goals 0
|
27 Romain Saïss
Goals 0
|
23 Max Kilman
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
37 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
21 John Ruddy
Saves 0
|
15 Willy Boly
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
39 Luke Cundle
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fábio Silva
Goals 0
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Varane
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- Pogba
- Sancho
- Fernandes
- James
- Greenwood
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
22 Tom Heaton
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Molineux Stadium
-
,
-
Wolverhampton, England
Match Commentary
|8'
|Attempt saved. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
|7'
|Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
|6'
|Attempt blocked. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|WOL
|MAN
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|+3
|9
|2
|West Ham United
|3
|+5
|7
|3
|Chelsea
|3
|+5
|7
|4
|Liverpool
|3
|+5
|7
|5
|Everton
|3
|+4
|7
|6
|Manchester City
|3
|+9
|6
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3
|+1
|6
|8
|Leicester City
|3
|-1
|6
|9
|Brentford
|3
|+2
|5
|10
|Manchester United
|2
|+4
|4
|11
|Aston Villa
|3
|+1
|4
|12
|Watford
|3
|-2
|3
|13
|Southampton
|3
|-2
|2
|14
|Crystal Palace
|3
|-3
|2
|15
|Leeds United
|3
|-4
|2
|16
|Burnley
|3
|-3
|1
|17
|Newcastle United
|3
|-4
|1
|18
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2
|-2
|0
|19
|Norwich City
|3
|-9
|0
|20
|Arsenal
|3
|-9
|0
