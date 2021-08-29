  • KO
    • First Half begins.
Wolverhampton Wanderers Logo Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
WOL
3-4-3
MAN
4-2-3-1
WOL
3-4-3
  • 1
  • 27Saïss
  • 16Coady
  • 23Kilman
  • 5Marçal
  • 28Moutinho
  • 8Neves
  • 22Semedo
  • 37Traoré
  • 9Jiménez
  • 11Trincão
No. Name
1 José Sá
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Conor Coady
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Romain Saïss
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Max Kilman
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 João Moutinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Rúben Neves
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Fernando Marçal
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Nélson Semedo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Raúl Jiménez
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
37 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Francisco Trincão
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
21 John Ruddy
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Willy Boly
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Leander Dendoncker
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Daniel Podence
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Morgan Gibbs-White
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Rayan Aït-Nouri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
39 Luke Cundle
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Ki-Jana Hoever
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Fábio Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Molineux Stadium
  • Wolverhampton, England

Match Commentary

8' Attempt saved. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
7' Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
6' Attempt blocked. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Match Stats

WOL
MAN

Possession

44% 50%

Shots (on Goal)

3 (3)
1 (0)
WOL MAN
0 Fouls 0
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
0 Corner Kicks 1
0 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Tottenham Hotspur 3 +3 9
2 West Ham United 3 +5 7
3 Chelsea 3 +5 7
4 Liverpool 3 +5 7
5 Everton 3 +4 7
6 Manchester City 3 +9 6
7 Brighton & Hove Albion 3 +1 6
8 Leicester City 3 -1 6
9 Brentford 3 +2 5
10 Manchester United 2 +4 4
11 Aston Villa 3 +1 4
12 Watford 3 -2 3
13 Southampton 3 -2 2
14 Crystal Palace 3 -3 2
15 Leeds United 3 -4 2
16 Burnley 3 -3 1
17 Newcastle United 3 -4 1
18 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 -2 0
19 Norwich City 3 -9 0
20 Arsenal 3 -9 0