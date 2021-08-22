  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 15
    • Romelu Lukaku Goal
  • 34
    • Pablo Marí Yellow Card
  • 35
    • Reece James Goal
Arsenal Logo Arsenal ASN Chelsea CHE Chelsea Logo
ASN
4-2-3-1
CHE
3-4-2-1
ASN
4-2-3-1
  • 1Leno
  • 3Tierney
  • 22Marí
  • 16Holding
  • 17Soares
  • 34Xhaka
  • 23Lokonga
  • 7Saka
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 19Pépé
  • 35Martinelli
No. Name
1 Bernd Leno
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Pablo Marí  34'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Kieran Tierney
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Cédric Soares
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Emile Smith Rowe
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Albert Sambi Lokonga
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Gabriel Martinelli
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
14 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
31 Sead Kolasinac
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Calum Chambers
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Mohamed Elneny
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Aaron Ramsdale
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Folarin Balogun
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Nuno Tavares
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Emirates Stadium
  • London, England

Match Commentary

35' Goal! Arsenal 0, Chelsea 2. Reece James (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mason Mount.
34' Pablo Marí (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
34' Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

ASN
CHE

Possession

33% 67%

Shots (on Goal)

2 (1)
9 (3)
ASN CHE
3 Fouls 1
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
1 Corner Kicks 2
1 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 2 +5 6
2 Brighton & Hove Albion 2 +3 6
3 Tottenham Hotspur 2 +2 6
4 Manchester United 2 +4 4
5 Everton 2 +2 4
6 Brentford 2 +2 4
7 Manchester City 2 +4 3
8 Chelsea 1 +3 3
9 West Ham United 1 +2 3
10 Aston Villa 2 +1 3
11 Leicester City 1 +1 3
12 Watford 2 -1 3
13 Southampton 2 -2 1
14 Crystal Palace 2 -3 1
15 Leeds United 2 -4 1
16 Arsenal 1 -2 0
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 -2 0
18 Burnley 2 -3 0
19 Newcastle United 2 -4 0
20 Norwich City 2 -8 0