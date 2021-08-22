Arsenal ASN
Chelsea CHE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
15
-
Romelu Lukaku Goal
-
-
34
-
Pablo Marí Yellow Card
-
-
35
-
Reece James Goal
-
4-2-3-1
- Leno
- Tierney
- Marí
- Holding
- Soares
- Xhaka
- Lokonga
- Saka
- Smith Rowe
- Pépé
- Martinelli
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
22 Pablo Marí 34'
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Nuno Tavares
Goals 0
3-4-2-1
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Christensen
- Azpilicueta
- Alonso
- Kovacic
- Jorginho
- James
- Havertz
- Mount
- Lukaku
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James 35'
Goals 1
|
9 Romelu Lukaku 15'
Goals 1
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
Match Commentary
|35'
|Goal! Arsenal 0, Chelsea 2. Reece James (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mason Mount.
|34'
|Pablo Marí (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|34'
|Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
ASN
CHE
Possession
33% 67%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (1)
9 (3)
|ASN
|CHE
|3
|Fouls
|1
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|2
|+5
|6
|2
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|2
|+3
|6
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|+2
|6
|4
|Manchester United
|2
|+4
|4
|5
|Everton
|2
|+2
|4
|6
|Brentford
|2
|+2
|4
|7
|Manchester City
|2
|+4
|3
|8
|Chelsea
|1
|+3
|3
|9
|West Ham United
|1
|+2
|3
|10
|Aston Villa
|2
|+1
|3
|11
|Leicester City
|1
|+1
|3
|12
|Watford
|2
|-1
|3
|13
|Southampton
|2
|-2
|1
|14
|Crystal Palace
|2
|-3
|1
|15
|Leeds United
|2
|-4
|1
|16
|Arsenal
|1
|-2
|0
|17
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2
|-2
|0
|18
|Burnley
|2
|-3
|0
|19
|Newcastle United
|2
|-4
|0
|20
|Norwich City
|2
|-8
|0
