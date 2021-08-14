  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 22
    • Sergi Canós Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
Brentford Logo Brentford BRN Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo
Tap an icon to see more
BRN
3-5-2
ARS
4-2-3-1
BRN
3-5-2
  • 1Raya
  • 5Pinnock
  • 18Jansson
  • 20Ajer
  • 3Henry
  • 27Janelt
  • 6Norgaard
  • 15Onyeka
  • 7Canós
  • 17Toney
  • 19Mbeumo
No. Name
1 David Raya
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Pontus Jansson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Ethan Pinnock
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Kristoffer Ajer
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Vitaly Janelt
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Frank Onyeka
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Christian Norgaard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Rico Henry
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Sergi Canós  22'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Ivan Toney
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Bryan Mbeumo
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
4 Charles Goode
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Yoane Wissa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Saman Ghoddos
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Mads Bech Sörensen
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Marcus Forss
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Mads Roerslev
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Halil Dervisoglu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Patrik Gunnarsson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Mads Bidstrup
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Brentford Community Stadium
  • ,
  • Brentford, England

Match Commentary

54' Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54' Foul by Ben White (Arsenal).
51' Attempt saved. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieran Tierney.

Match Stats

BRN
ARS

Possession

39% 61%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (1)
8 (2)
BRN ARS
5 Fouls 6
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
1 Corner Kicks 2
2 Saves 0
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Arsenal 0 0 0
2 Aston Villa 0 0 0
3 Brentford 0 0 0
4 Brighton & Hove Albion 0 0 0
5 Burnley 0 0 0
6 Chelsea 0 0 0
7 Crystal Palace 0 0 0
8 Everton 0 0 0
9 Leeds United 0 0 0
10 Leicester City 0 0 0
11 Liverpool 0 0 0
12 Manchester City 0 0 0
13 Manchester United 0 0 0
14 Newcastle United 0 0 0
15 Norwich City 0 0 0
16 Southampton 0 0 0
17 Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0
18 Watford 0 0 0
19 West Ham United 0 0 0
20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 0