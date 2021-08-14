-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
22
-
Sergi Canós Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Raya
- Pinnock
- Jansson
- Ajer
- Henry
- Janelt
- Norgaard
- Onyeka
- Canós
- Toney
- Mbeumo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Frank Onyeka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Sergi Canós 22'
Goals 1
|
17 Ivan Toney
Goals 0
|
19 Bryan Mbeumo
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
11 Yoane Wissa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
- Leno
- Tierney
- Marí
- White
- Chambers
- Xhaka
- Lokonga
- Martinelli
- Smith Rowe
- Pépé
- Balogun
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
22 Pablo Marí
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
49 Karl Hein
Saves 0
|
20 Nuno Tavares
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Brentford Community Stadium
-
,
-
Brentford, England
Match Commentary
|54'
|Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|54'
|Foul by Ben White (Arsenal).
|51'
|Attempt saved. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieran Tierney.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|BRN
|ARS
|5
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Brentford
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Leeds United
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Leicester City
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Manchester United
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Newcastle United
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Norwich City
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Watford
|0
|0
|0
|19
|West Ham United
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0
|0
|0
Premier League News
Predicting Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga trends based on last season: Will Man City, Bayern repeat?
In order to predict the new season, we need to understand what happened in 2020-21. Will Man City, Bayern and Atletico win again? Who will rebound?
Arsenal fan given three-year stadium ban for 'inciting violence' against Xhaka
An Arsenal fan has been handed a three-year stadium ban for abusing midfielder Granit Xhaka on social media, the club said on Friday.
How VAR decisions have affected every Premier League club in 2021-22
We're collating a league table of overturned VAR decisions in 2021-22. Who will benefit most over the course of the Premier League season?
Raphael Varane won't make Manchester United debut vs. Leeds - Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Raphael Varane will not be able to make his Manchester United debut this weekend against Leeds United.
Klopp on Man United transfers: 'I don't know how they do it'
Jurgen Klopp says he is "not surprised" by the financial power of Chelsea, Man City and Man United.
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp puzzled by Manchester United spending: I don't know how they did it
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp said he is puzzled by Manchester United's transfers this summer but is not surprised by Manchester City and Chelsea.