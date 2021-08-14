Chelsea CHE
Crystal Palace CRY
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
27
-
Marcos Alonso Goal - Free-kick
-
3-4-2-1
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Christensen
- Chalobah
- Alonso
- Kovacic
- Jorginho
- Azpilicueta
- Pulisic
- Mount
- Werner
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
3 Marcos Alonso 27'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
33 Emerson
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-4-2
- Guaita
- Mitchell
- Guehi
- Kouyaté
- Ward
- Schlupp
- McArthur
- Riedewald
- Ayew
- Mateta
- Zaha
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Jeff Schlupp
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
34 Martin Kelly
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
43 Reece Hannam
Goals 0
|
40 Scott Banks
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
-
London, England
Match Commentary
|29'
|Foul by Christian Pulisic (Chelsea).
|27'
|Goal! Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
|26'
|Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
CHE
CRY
Possession
69% 31%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (3)
0 (0)
|CHE
|CRY
|3
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|4
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|2
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester United
|1
|+4
|3
|2
|Brentford
|1
|+2
|3
|3
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Leicester City
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Newcastle United
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Norwich City
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Watford
|0
|0
|0
|17
|West Ham United
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Arsenal
|1
|-2
|0
|20
|Leeds United
|1
|-4
|0
