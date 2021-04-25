4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- McTominay
- James
- Fernandes
- Pogba
- Greenwood
|No.
|Name
|
23 Luke Shaw
|
17 Fred
|
21 Daniel James
|Substitutes
|
22 Tom Heaton
|
20 Diogo Dalot
|
25 Jadon Sancho
3-4-2-1
- Meslier
- Cooper
- Koch
- Struijk
- Raphinha
- Klich
- Dallas
- Ayling
- Harrison
- Rodrigo
- Bamford
|No.
|Name
|
10 Raphinha
|
19 Rodrigo
|Substitutes
|
17 Hélder Costa
Head To Head Record
|Last Five Games
|Date
|Competition
|Leeds United LEE
|0-0
|Manchester United MAN
|25 Apr, 2021
|English Premier League
|Manchester United MAN
|6-2
|Leeds United LEE
|20 Dec, 2020
|English Premier League
|Manchester United MAN
|4-0
|Leeds United LEE
|17 Jul, 2019
|Club Friendly
|Leeds United LEE
|0-3
|Manchester United MAN
|20 Sep, 2011
|English Carabao Cup
|Manchester United MAN
|0-1
|Leeds United LEE
|3 Jan, 2010
|English FA Cup
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
-
Manchester, England
