MAN
4-2-3-1
LEE
3-4-2-1
MAN
4-2-3-1
  • 1de Gea
  • 23Shaw
  • 5Maguire
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 17Fred
  • 39McTominay
  • 21James
  • 18Fernandes
  • 6Pogba
  • 11Greenwood
No. Name
  1 David de Gea
  5 Harry Maguire
  2 Victor Lindelöf
  23 Luke Shaw
  29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka
  18 Bruno Fernandes
  17 Fred
  39 Scott McTominay
  11 Mason Greenwood
  21 Daniel James
  6 Paul Pogba
Substitutes
  22 Tom Heaton
  8 Juan Mata
  31 Nemanja Matic
  9 Anthony Martial
  15 Andreas Pereira
  34 Donny van de Beek
  20 Diogo Dalot
  33 Brandon Williams
  25 Jadon Sancho

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
Leeds United LEE 0-0 Manchester United MAN 25 Apr, 2021 English Premier League
Manchester United MAN 6-2 Leeds United LEE 20 Dec, 2020 English Premier League
Manchester United MAN 4-0 Leeds United LEE 17 Jul, 2019 Club Friendly
Leeds United LEE 0-3 Manchester United MAN 20 Sep, 2011 English Carabao Cup
Manchester United MAN 0-1 Leeds United LEE 3 Jan, 2010 English FA Cup

Game Information

  • VENUE: Old Trafford
  • ,
  • Manchester, England
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Brentford 1 +2 3
2 Aston Villa 0 0 0
3 Brighton & Hove Albion 0 0 0
4 Burnley 0 0 0
5 Chelsea 0 0 0
6 Crystal Palace 0 0 0
7 Everton 0 0 0
8 Leeds United 0 0 0
9 Leicester City 0 0 0
10 Liverpool 0 0 0
11 Manchester City 0 0 0
12 Manchester United 0 0 0
13 Newcastle United 0 0 0
14 Norwich City 0 0 0
15 Southampton 0 0 0
16 Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0
17 Watford 0 0 0
18 West Ham United 0 0 0
19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 0
20 Arsenal 1 -2 0