Norwich City NOR
Liverpool LIV
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
25
-
James Milner Yellow Card
-
-
26
-
Diogo Jota Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- Krul
- Giannoulis
- Gibson
- Hanley
- Aarons
- Rupp
- Gilmour
- Lees-Melou
- Rashica
- Pukki
- Cantwell
|No.
|Name
|
1 Tim Krul
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Teemu Pukki
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
23 Kenny McLean
Goals 0
|
28 Angus Gunn
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Bali Mumba
Goals 0
|
35 Adam Idah
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Tsimikas
- van Dijk
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Keita
- Milner
- Oxlade-Chamberlain
- Mané
- Diogo Jota
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 James Milner 25'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota 26'
Goals 1
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
58 Ben Woodburn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Carrow Road
-
,
-
Norwich, England
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Norwich City 0, Liverpool 1.
|45'
|Attempt blocked. Lukas Rupp (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a cross.
|42'
|Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
NOR
LIV
Possession
51% 49%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (1)
10 (4)
|NOR
|LIV
|2
|Fouls
|8
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|8
|2
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester United
|1
|+4
|3
|2
|Chelsea
|1
|+3
|3
|3
|Everton
|1
|+2
|3
|4
|Brentford
|1
|+2
|3
|5
|Watford
|1
|+1
|3
|6
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1
|+1
|3
|7
|Leicester City
|1
|+1
|3
|8
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Newcastle United
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Norwich City
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|0
|0
|13
|West Ham United
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Aston Villa
|1
|-1
|0
|15
|Burnley
|1
|-1
|0
|16
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1
|-1
|0
|17
|Southampton
|1
|-2
|0
|18
|Arsenal
|1
|-2
|0
|19
|Crystal Palace
|1
|-3
|0
|20
|Leeds United
|1
|-4
|0
Premier League News
Hislop: Don't underestimate Pulisic's Chelsea role this season
Shaka Hislop thinks Christian Pulisic has a vital role to play in Chelsea's squad this season, despite their squad depth.
Watford hold on to make winning Premier League return against Villa
Emmanuel Dennis and Cucho Hernandez scored on their debuts as Watford made a winning return to the Premier League by beating Aston Villa 3-2.
Benitez begins Everton reign with victory
Everton rallied from a goal down to beat Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League as manager Rafa Benitez enjoyed a winning start to his reign.
Vardy pounces to give Leicester 1-0 win over Wolves
Leicester City got their Premier League campaign underway with a 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Maupay, Mac Allister strike late as Brighton overcome Burnley
Brighton & Hove Albion's Neal Maupay and Alexis Mac Allister scored superb second-half goals to seal a 2-1 victory over a wasteful Burnley.
Christian Pulisic fires Chelsea to victory over Crystal Palace
Christian Pulisic fired Chelsea to a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday against Crystal Palace.