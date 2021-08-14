  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 25
    • James Milner Yellow Card
  • 26
    • Diogo Jota Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
Norwich City NOR Liverpool LIV
NOR
4-3-3
LIV
4-3-3
NOR
4-3-3
  • 1Krul
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 4Gibson
  • 5Hanley
  • 2Aarons
  • 7Rupp
  • 8Gilmour
  • 20Lees-Melou
  • 17Rashica
  • 22Pukki
  • 14Cantwell
No. Name
1 Tim Krul
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Ben Gibson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Grant Hanley
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Dimitris Giannoulis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Max Aarons
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Billy Gilmour
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Lukas Rupp
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Pierre Lees-Melou
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Teemu Pukki
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Milot Rashica
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Todd Cantwell
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
23 Kenny McLean
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Angus Gunn
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Kieran Dowell
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Christoph Zimmerman
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Jacob Lungi Sorensen
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Joshua Sargent
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Bali Mumba
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Adam Idah
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Christos Tzolis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Carrow Road
  • Norwich, England

Match Commentary

45'+2' First Half ends, Norwich City 0, Liverpool 1.
45' Attempt blocked. Lukas Rupp (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a cross.
42' Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

NOR
LIV

Possession

51% 49%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (1)
10 (4)
NOR LIV
2 Fouls 8
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 0
1 Corner Kicks 8
2 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester United 1 +4 3
2 Chelsea 1 +3 3
3 Everton 1 +2 3
4 Brentford 1 +2 3
5 Watford 1 +1 3
6 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 +1 3
7 Leicester City 1 +1 3
8 Liverpool 0 0 0
9 Manchester City 0 0 0
10 Newcastle United 0 0 0
11 Norwich City 0 0 0
12 Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0
13 West Ham United 0 0 0
14 Aston Villa 1 -1 0
15 Burnley 1 -1 0
16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 -1 0
17 Southampton 1 -2 0
18 Arsenal 1 -2 0
19 Crystal Palace 1 -3 0
20 Leeds United 1 -4 0