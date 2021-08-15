Tottenham Hotspur TOT
Manchester City MNC
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-2-3-1
- Lloris
- Reguilón
- Dier
- Sánchez
- Tanganga
- Skipp
- Hojbjerg
- Bergwijn
- Alli
- Moura
- Heung-Min
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
|
29 Oliver Skipp
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Bryan Gil
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Ederson
- Mendy
- Aké
- Dias
- Cancelo
- Grealish
- Fernandinho
- Gündogan
- Sterling
- Torres
- Mahrez
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Manchester City 0.
|44'
|Attempt missed. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
|44'
|Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Cancelo.
Match Stats
TOT
MNC
Possession
32% 68%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (0)
8 (0)
|TOT
|MNC
|7
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester United
|1
|+4
|3
|2
|Chelsea
|1
|+3
|3
|3
|Liverpool
|1
|+3
|3
|4
|West Ham United
|1
|+2
|3
|5
|Everton
|1
|+2
|3
|6
|Brentford
|1
|+2
|3
|7
|Watford
|1
|+1
|3
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1
|+1
|3
|9
|Leicester City
|1
|+1
|3
|10
|Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Aston Villa
|1
|-1
|0
|13
|Burnley
|1
|-1
|0
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1
|-1
|0
|15
|Newcastle United
|1
|-2
|0
|16
|Southampton
|1
|-2
|0
|17
|Arsenal
|1
|-2
|0
|18
|Crystal Palace
|1
|-3
|0
|19
|Norwich City
|1
|-3
|0
|20
|Leeds United
|1
|-4
|0
