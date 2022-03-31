-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
- Navas
- Lawrence
- Vargas
- Waston
- Chacón
- Martinez
- Bennette
- Aguilera
- Galo
- Mora
- Contreras
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Ian Lawrence
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Orlando Galo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Carlos Mora
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
21 Jose Ortiz
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
10 Bryan Ruiz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Steffen
- Robinson
- Robinson
- Zimmerman
- Yedlin
- Acosta
- Adams
- Musah
- Pulisic
- Pepi
- Weah
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Timothy Weah
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Aaron Long
Goals 0
|
17 Jordan Pefok
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 George Bello
Goals 0
|
19 James Sands
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
-
,COVERAGE: Paramount+
-
San Jose, Costa Rica
Match Commentary
|45'
|First Half ends, Costa Rica 0, USA 0.
|43'
|Corner, USA. Conceded by Ian Lawrence.
|43'
|Attempt blocked. Kellyn Acosta (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CRC
|USA
|9
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|7
|4
|Saves
|1
FIFA World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Canada
|13
|+17
|28
|2
|United States
|13
|+13
|25
|3
|Mexico
|13
|+7
|25
|4
|Costa Rica
|13
|+3
|22
|5
|Panama
|13
|-3
|18
|6
|El Salvador
|13
|-8
|10
|7
|Jamaica
|13
|-11
|8
|8
|Honduras
|13
|-18
|4
