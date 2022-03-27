-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
17
-
Christian Pulisic Penalty - Scored
-
- Steffen
- Robinson
- Robinson
- Zimmerman
- Moore
- de la Torre
- Adams
- Musah
- Pulisic
- Ferreira
- Arriola
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Christian Pulisic 17'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
15 Aaron Long
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 James Sands
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 George Bello
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Jordan Pefok
Goals 0
- Mejía
- Davis
- Andrade
- Escobar
- Murillo
- Godoy
- Carrasquilla
- Góndola
- Quintero
- Bárcenas
- Blackburn
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Éric Davis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Aníbal Godoy
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Ismael Díaz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 César Yanis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Exploria Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FS1
-
Orlando, Florida
Match Commentary
|21'
|Foul by Adalberto Carrasquilla (Panama).
|21'
|Christian Pulisic (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|20'
|Attempt missed. Michael Murillo (Panama) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|USA
|PAN
|5
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|0
FIFA World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Canada
|13
|+17
|28
|2
|United States
|12
|+9
|22
|3
|Mexico
|12
|+6
|22
|4
|Costa Rica
|12
|+2
|19
|5
|Panama
|12
|+1
|18
|6
|El Salvador
|12
|-7
|10
|7
|Jamaica
|13
|-11
|8
|8
|Honduras
|12
|-17
|4
