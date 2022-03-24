Mexico MEX
United States USA
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
9
-
Miles Robinson Yellow Card
-
-
21
-
Edson Álvarez Yellow Card
-
-
26
-
DeAndre Yedlin Yellow Card
-
-
39
-
Timothy Weah Yellow Card
-
-
39
-
Yellow Card
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- Ochoa
- Arteaga
- Vásquez
- Montes
- Sánchez
- Rodríguez
- Álvarez
- Herrera
- Corona
- Jiménez
- Lozano
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
19 César Montes
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
4 Edson Álvarez 21'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Jesús Corona
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
21 Henry Martín
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Diego Lainez
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Alexis Vega
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Rodolfo Cota
Saves 0
|
20 Uriel Antuna
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Steffen
- Robinson
- Robinson
- Zimmerman
- Yedlin
- Acosta
- Adams
- Musah
- Pulisic
- Pepi
- Weah
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
12 Miles Robinson 9'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 DeAndre Yedlin 26'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Timothy Weah 39'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
17 Jordan Pefok
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 James Sands
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Aaron Long
Goals 0
|
16 George Bello
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Azteca Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: CBSSN
-
Mexico City, Mexico
Match Commentary
|45'+1'
|Yunus Musah (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|45'+1'
|Foul by Hirving Lozano (Mexico).
|43'
|Attempt missed. Hirving Lozano (Mexico) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Match Stats
MEX
USA
Possession
57% 43%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (1)
4 (3)
|MEX
|USA
|6
|Fouls
|7
|1
|Yellow Cards
|3
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|2
|3
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
FIFA World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Canada
|11
|+14
|25
|2
|United States
|11
|+9
|21
|3
|Mexico
|11
|+6
|21
|4
|Panama
|11
|+1
|17
|5
|Costa Rica
|11
|+1
|16
|6
|El Salvador
|12
|-7
|10
|7
|Jamaica
|12
|-7
|8
|8
|Honduras
|11
|-17
|3
WC Qual - CONCACAF News
Predicting the USMNT XI to face Mexico
Jeff Carlisle joins the Futbol Americas team to share the XI he thinks Gregg Berhalter will pick vs. Mexico.
Mexico-USMNT World Cup qualifier at fortress Azteca ends an era, and the fans are nervous
These games will always be important when it comes to bragging rights, but it's also clear that there won't be another night quite like this.
Adams wants qualification for USMNT's next generation
Tyler Adams wants to reach the World Cup to inspire the next generation of USMNT stars.
USMNT coach Berhalter: We've discussed playing 'B' team vs. Mexico but we're aiming to win
U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter said his staff have discussed playing a weakened team against Mexico at the Estadio Azteca.
USMNT World Cup qualifying roundtable: Can injury-hit squad do what is needed to reach Qatar?
It all comes down to this: three games between the U.S. and an automatic spot at the World Cup. We break down the key questions and concerns.
Adams: World Cup qualification the absolute minimum for the USMNT
Tyler Adams says there is "no other option" but for the USMNT to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.