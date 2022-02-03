-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
8
-
Weston McKennie Goal - Header
-
-
36
-
Alfredo Mejía Yellow Card
-
-
36
-
Wisdom Quaye Yellow Card
-
-
37
-
Walker Zimmerman Goal
-
- Turner
- Robinson
- Robinson
- Zimmerman
- Cannon
- de la Torre
- Acosta
- McKennie
- Morris
- Pepi
- Weah
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Walker Zimmerman 37'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Weston McKennie 8'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
21 Timothy Weah
Goals 0
|
18 Ricardo Pepi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Sean Johnson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- López
- Elvir
- Figueroa
- Maldonado
- Quaye
- Rodríguez
- Delgado
- Mejía
- López
- Quioto
- Elis
|No.
|Name
|
22 Luis López
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Wisdom Quaye 36'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Omar Elvir
Goals 0
|
8 Alfredo Mejía 36'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Kevin López
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
11 Bryan Róchez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Alex Güity
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Allianz Field
-
,
-
Minnesota
Match Commentary
|37'
|Goal! USA 2, Honduras 0. Walker Zimmerman (USA) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
|36'
|Wisdom Quaye (Honduras) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|36'
|Alfredo Mejía (Honduras) is shown the yellow card.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|USA
|HON
|9
|Fouls
|7
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|1
FIFA World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Canada
|10
|+12
|22
|2
|United States
|10
|+6
|18
|3
|Mexico
|10
|+5
|18
|4
|Panama
|10
|+2
|17
|5
|Costa Rica
|10
|0
|13
|6
|El Salvador
|10
|-5
|9
|7
|Jamaica
|10
|-6
|7
|8
|Honduras
|10
|-14
|3
