-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
7
-
Cyle Larin Goal
-
-
31
-
Steven Vitória Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Canada 1, USA 0.
-
- Borjan
- Adekugbe
- Miller
- Vitória
- Johnston
- Buchanan
- Kaye
- Laryea
- Osorio
- Larin
- David
|No.
|Name
|
18 Milan Borjan
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
5 Steven Vitória 31'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Cyle Larin 7'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Ike Ugbo
Goals 0
|
15 Doneil Henry
Goals 0
- Turner
- Robinson
- Richards
- Robinson
- Dest
- McKennie
- Adams
- Musah
- Pulisic
- Zardes
- Aaronson
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Sean Johnson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Ricardo Pepi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Tim Hortons Field
-
,
-
Hamilton, Canada
Match Commentary
|45'+4'
|First Half ends, Canada 1, USA 0.
|45'+3'
|Corner, Canada. Conceded by Brenden Aaronson.
|44'
|Foul by Miles Robinson (USA).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CAN
|USA
|6
|Fouls
|5
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|4
|1
|Saves
|0
FIFA World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Canada
|9
|+10
|19
|2
|United States
|9
|+8
|18
|3
|Mexico
|9
|+5
|17
|4
|Panama
|9
|+1
|14
|5
|Costa Rica
|9
|0
|12
|6
|Jamaica
|9
|-5
|7
|7
|El Salvador
|9
|-7
|6
|8
|Honduras
|9
|-12
|3
