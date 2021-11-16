Jamaica JAM
United States USA
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
8
-
Je-Vaughn Watson Yellow Card
-
-
11
-
Timothy Weah Goal
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- Blake
- Lawrence
- Moore
- Lowe
- Brown
- Walker
- Williams
- Watson
- Bailey
- Antonio
- De Cordova-Reid
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Damion Lowe
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Javain Brown
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Lamar Walker
Goals 0
|
15 Je-Vaughn Watson 8'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Steffen
- Robinson
- Richards
- Zimmerman
- Yedlin
- Busio
- Adams
- Musah
- Aaronson
- Pepi
- Weah
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Timothy Weah 11'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
21 Sam Vines
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Matt Turner
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Scally
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Independence Park
-
,
-
Kingston, Jamaica
Match Commentary
|20'
|Foul by Damion Lowe (Jamaica).
|20'
|Brenden Aaronson (USA) wins a free kick on the left wing.
|16'
|Offside, USA. Brenden Aaronson tries a through ball, but Timothy Weah is caught offside.
Match Stats
JAM
USA
Possession
41% 59%
Shots (on Goal)
0 (0)
3 (2)
|JAM
|USA
|3
|Fouls
|2
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
FIFA World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|United States
|7
|+7
|14
|2
|Mexico
|7
|+5
|14
|3
|Canada
|7
|+7
|13
|4
|Panama
|7
|+1
|11
|5
|Costa Rica
|7
|-2
|6
|6
|Jamaica
|7
|-4
|6
|7
|El Salvador
|7
|-5
|6
|8
|Honduras
|7
|-9
|3
WC Qual - CONCACAF News
Mexico's Chaka Rodriguez reveals social media threats sent to family after USMNT defeat
Mexico's Luis "Chaka" Rodriguez shared death threats sent to his wife on social media after Saturday's World Cup qualifier defeat to the USMNT.
Berhalter previews the USMNT's 'massive' clash vs. Jamaica
Gregg Berhalter speaks about how the USMNT have been preparing for Jamaica and whether Christian Pulisic will play.
More to USMNT than Christian Pulisic, but Chelsea star proves vs. Mexico he's the face of U.S. soccer
He only played 25 minutes, returning from another nagging injury, but Christian Pulisic's mere presence took the USMNT to another level vs. Mexico.
Pulisic explains his 'man in the mirror' celebration vs. Mexico
Christian Pulisic speaks about his celebration and talks about the USMNT's recent success against Mexico.
Pulisic & McKennie shine brightly in USMNT's win vs. Mexico
Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie score as the USMNT goes top of the Hex with a 2-0 win vs. Mexico.
McKennie doubles USMNT's lead in style
Weston McKennie gets in behind the Mexico defense and scores the USMNT's second of the night.