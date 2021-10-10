-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
45
-
On: Brenden Aaronson|Off: Paul Arriola
-
-
45
-
On: Tyler Adams|Off: Yunus Musah
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Mejía
- Davis
- Cummings
- Escobar
- Murillo
- Godoy
- Martínez
- Góndola
- Quintero
- Bárcenas
- Blackburn
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Éric Davis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Aníbal Godoy
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
18 Ismael Díaz
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 César Yanis
Goals 0
- Turner
- Bello
- Zimmerman
- McKenzie
- Moore
- Lletget
- Acosta
- MusahOn: Tyler Adams | Off: Yunus Musah
- Weah
- Zardes
- ArriolaOn: Brenden Aaronson | Off: Paul Arriola
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 George Bello
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 4 Tyler Adams
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Timothy Weah
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 11 Brenden Aaronson
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Sean Johnson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Ricardo Pepi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez
-
,
-
Panama City, Panama
Match Commentary
|45'
|Substitution, USA. Tyler Adams replaces Yunus Musah.
|45'
|Substitution, USA. Brenden Aaronson replaces Paul Arriola.
|45'
|Second Half begins Panama 0, USA 0.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|PAN
|USA
|4
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|2
|6
|Corner Kicks
|4
|0
|Saves
|1
FIFA World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|United States
|4
|+5
|8
|2
|Mexico
|4
|+2
|8
|3
|Canada
|4
|+3
|6
|4
|Panama
|4
|+2
|5
|5
|El Salvador
|4
|-2
|5
|6
|Costa Rica
|4
|-1
|3
|7
|Honduras
|4
|-3
|3
|8
|Jamaica
|4
|-6
|1
WC Qual - CONCACAF News
U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter: Weston McKennie injury 'not severe' despite skipping Panama trip
U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter said that Weston McKennie's quad injury is "not severe" after the Juventus player did not make the trip to Panama.
Moreno warns against 'Pepi-mania' for USMNT fans
Alejandro Moreno advises USMNT supporters not to get carried away following Ricardo Pepi's impressive form.
Panama, USMNT will forever remember Oct. 10, 2017, but for very different reasons
On Oct. 10, 2017, Panama made history, qualifying for its first ever World Cup. The same night the USMNT was doomed to watch Russia 2018 from home.
Berhalter praises 'amazing' Pepi after brace vs. Jamaica
USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter talks about Ricardo Pepi's two goals against Jamaica and looks ahead to their match against Panama.
United States' Ricardo Pepi makes case for striker role with stellar showing against Jamaica
Ricardo Pepi repaid the faith U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter had in him with two goals in an impressive win over Jamaica in World Cup qualifying.
Mexico heldo to draw by Canada in World Cup qualifying at Azteca
Mexico held on for a 1-1 draw with Canada in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying at the Azteca on Thursday night.