Honduras HON
United States USA
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-4-2
- López
- Rodriguez
- Figueroa
- Pereira
- Najar
- Toro
- Flores
- Arriaga
- Pineda
- Lozano
- Moya
|No.
|Name
|
22 Luis López
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Andy Najar
Goals 0
|
20 Deybi Flores
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Brayan Moya
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Jose García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Turner
- McKenzie
- Brooks
- Robinson
- Adams
- Bello
- Sands
- Acosta
- Pulisic
- Pepi
- Sargent
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 George Bello
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 James Sands
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Ricardo Pepi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
22 Sean Johnson
Saves 0
|
13 Tim Ream
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano
-
,
-
San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Match Commentary
|22'
|Foul by Andy Najar (Honduras).
|22'
|Christian Pulisic (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|21'
|Jonathan Toro (Honduras) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
HON
USA
Possession
50% 50%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (0)
1 (0)
|HON
|USA
|3
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
FIFA World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Mexico
|2
|+2
|6
|2
|Panama
|2
|+3
|4
|3
|Canada
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Honduras
|2
|0
|2
|5
|United States
|2
|0
|2
|6
|El Salvador
|2
|0
|2
|7
|Costa Rica
|2
|-1
|1
|8
|Jamaica
|2
|-4
|0
WC Qual - CONCACAF News
Mexico battle Panama to 1-1 draw in World Cup qualifiers
Jesus Corona fired home an equalizer in the 76th minute as Mexico battled Panama to a 1-1 draw at the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday.
Pulisic: USMNT ready to respond vs. Honduras
Christian Pulisic speaks ahead of the USMNT's World Cup qualifier against Honduras.
McKennie dismissed by USMNT for two COVID protocol violations, including bringing unauthorized individual into bubble - sources
Weston McKennie was dismissed by U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter for bringing an unauthorized individual inside the team bubble, sources have told ESPN.
USMNT's World Cup qualification is off to a rocky start, but here's why it's not time to panic
The U.S. had abundant experience in the last World Cup cycle and failed. Now it has young talent and is struggling. But there's still time.
Was Pulisic right to make his 'new ideas' dig at Berhalter?
Sebi Salazar and Herc Gomez assess Christian Pulisic's not-so-subtle dig at the USMNT's management.
Barcelona's LaLiga match at Sevilla postponed over World Cup qualifiers clash
The LaLiga game between Sevilla and Barcelona on Sept. 11 has been postponed due to a clash with World Cup qualifiers in South America.