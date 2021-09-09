  • KO
    • First Half begins.
Honduras Logo Honduras HON United States USA United States Logo
HON
4-4-2
USA
4-3-3
HON
4-4-2
  • 22López
  • 23Rodriguez
  • 3Figueroa
  • 4Pereira
  • 17Najar
  • 21Toro
  • 20Flores
  • 15Arriaga
  • 7Pineda
  • 9Lozano
  • 13Moya
Game Information

  VENUE: Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano
  • ,
  San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Match Commentary

22' Foul by Andy Najar (Honduras).
22' Christian Pulisic (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
21' Jonathan Toro (Honduras) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Match Stats

HON
USA

Possession

50% 50%

Shots (on Goal)

6 (0)
1 (0)
HON USA
3 Fouls 4
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
0 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 0
