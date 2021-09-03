-
- González
- Larín
- Gómez
- Zavaleta
- Tamacas
- Orellana
- Roldan
- Monterroza
- Cerén
- Henríquez
- Rivas
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Alex Roldan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
14 Erick Rivera
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
- Turner
- Dest
- Ream
- Robinson
- Yedlin
- Adams
- McKennie
- De La Fuente
- Aaronson
- Reyna
- Sargent
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Tim Ream
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 James Sands
Goals 0
|
21 George Bello
Goals 0
|
14 Ricardo Pepi
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estadio Cuscatlán
-
,
-
San Salvador, El Salvador
Match Commentary
|10'
|Corner, USA. Conceded by Bryan Tamacas.
|9'
|Attempt missed. Miles Robinson (USA) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Giovanni Reyna with a cross following a set piece situation.
|8'
|Konrad De la Fuente (USA) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|SLV
|USA
|2
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|0
FIFA World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Costa Rica
|0
|0
|0
|3
|El Salvador
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Honduras
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Panama
|0
|0
|0
|8
|United States
|0
|0
|0
