Ghana stunned by Comoros in AFCON exit
Ghana were sent home from the Africa Cup of Nations in humiliating fashion in a 3-2 defeat to debutants Comoros on Tuesday.
Ghana were sent home from the Africa Cup of Nations in humiliating fashion in a 3-2 defeat to debutants Comoros on Tuesday.
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
23 Alexander Djiku 77'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
17 Baba Rahman
Goals 0
45' 6 Edmund Addo
Goals 0
|
2 Andy Yiadom 78'
Goals 0
81' 19 Samuel Kwame Owusu
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
60' 15 Joseph Paintsil
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
60' 13 Richmond Boakye 64'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
10 André Ayew 25'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
26 Abdul Mumin
Goals 0
|
24 Richard Atta
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
26' 23 Ali Ahamada
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Saïd Bakari
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
90' 13 Rafidine Abdullah
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
90' 6 Nadjim Abdou
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Ahmed Mogni 61' 85'
Goals 2
90' 19 Mohamed Youssouf
Goals 0
|
7 Faïz Selemani 14'
Goals 0
|
21 El Fardou Ben 4'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
60' 24 Faiz Mattoir
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
14 Ali M'Madi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Iyad Mohamed
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, Ghana 2, Comoros 3.
|90'+5'
|Second Half ends, Ghana 2, Comoros 3.
|90'+3'
|Attempt missed. Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (Ghana) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.
|GHA
|COM
|8
|Fouls
|24
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|1
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|4
|11
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|6
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. More Details
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Morocco
|3
|+3
|7
|2
|Gabon
|3
|+1
|5
|3
|Comoros Islands
|3
|-2
|3
|4
|Ghana
|3
|-2
|1
Morocco twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Gabon in Yaounde on Tuesday and finish top of Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
Check out all the fixtures, venues and kick-off times for the Africa Cup of Nations, including the knockout bracket.
Ghana were sent home from the Africa Cup of Nations in humiliating fashion in a 3-2 defeat to debutants Comoros on Tuesday.
Naby Keita will miss the round of 16 through suspension, but Guinea have vowed to reach the quarters to prove he's one of AFCON's greatest stars.
Senegal failed to fire again and were fortunate not to concede a penalty in a 0-0 draw with unfancied Malawi on Tuesday.
Zimbabwe upset Guinea with a 2-1 win at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, although Guinea will still advance to the last 16.