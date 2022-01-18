  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 4
    • El Fardou Ben Goal
  • 14
    • Faïz Selemani Yellow Card
  • 25
    • André Ayew Red Card
  • 26
    • On: Ali Ahamada|Off: Salim Ben Boina
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 45
    • On: Edmund Addo|Off: Baba Rahman
  • 60
    • On: Richmond Boakye|Off: Kamal Deen Sulemana
  • 60
    • On: Joseph Paintsil|Off: Fatawu Issahaku
  • 60
    • On: Faiz Mattoir|Off: Ibroihim Djoudja
  • 61
    • Ahmed Mogni Goal
  • 64
    • Richmond Boakye Goal - Header
  • 77
    • Alexander Djiku Goal
  • 78
    • Andy Yiadom Yellow Card
  • 81
    • On: Samuel Kwame Owusu|Off: Andy Yiadom
  • 85
    • Ahmed Mogni Goal
  • 90
    • On: Rafidine Abdullah|Off: Benjaloud Youssouf
  • 90
    • On: Mohamed Youssouf|Off: Ahmed Mogni
  • 90
    • On: Nadjim Abdou|Off: Fouad Bachirou
  • FT
    • Second Half ends, Ghana 2, Comoros 3.
Ghana Logo Ghana GHA Comoros Islands COM Comoros Islands Logo
Tap an icon to see more
GHA
4-4-2
COM
4-4-2
GHA
4-4-2
  • 16Wollacott
  • 17Rahman
    On: Edmund Addo | Off: Baba Rahman
  • 23Djiku
  • 18Amartey
  • 2Yiadom
    On: Samuel Kwame Owusu | Off: Andy Yiadom
  • 7Issahaku
    On: Joseph Paintsil | Off: Fatawu Issahaku
  • 8Kyereh
  • 5Partey
  • 22Sulemana
    On: Richmond Boakye | Off: Kamal Deen Sulemana
  • 9Ayew
  • 10Ayew
No. Name
16 Joseph Wollacott
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Alexander Djiku  77'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Daniel Amartey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Baba Rahman
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 6  Edmund Addo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Andy Yiadom  78'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
81' 19  Samuel Kwame Owusu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Daniel-Kofi Kyereh
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Thomas Partey
Goals 0
  • Shots 6
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Fatawu Issahaku
Goals 0
  • Shots 4
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
60' 15  Joseph Paintsil
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Kamal Deen Sulemana
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
60' 13  Richmond Boakye  64'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Jordan Ayew
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 4 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 André Ayew  25'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 1 Red
Substitutes
26 Abdul Mumin
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Richard Atta
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Maxwell Quaye
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Philemon Baffour
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Abdul Manaf Nurudeen
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Gideon Mensah
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Jonathan Mensah
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Stade Omnisport de Garoua
  • ,
  • Garoua

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Ghana 2, Comoros 3.
90'+5' Second Half ends, Ghana 2, Comoros 3.
90'+3' Attempt missed. Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (Ghana) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.

Match Stats

GHA
COM

Possession

62% 38%

Shots (on Goal)

21 (8)
12 (3)
GHA COM
8 Fouls 24
1 Yellow Cards 1
1 Red Cards 0
3 Offsides 4
11 Corner Kicks 2
0 Saves 6
Data is currently unavailable.