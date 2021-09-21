United States USA
Paraguay PAR
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
4
-
Rose Lavelle Goal - Header
-
-
6
-
Sophia Smith Goal
-
4-3-3
- Campbell
- Krueger
- Davidson
- Dahlkemper
- Sonnett
- Macario
- Sullivan
- Lavelle
- Pugh
- Morgan
- Smith
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rose Lavelle 4'
Goals 1
|
13 Alex Morgan
Goals 0
|
11 Mallory Pugh
Goals 0
|
27 Sophia Smith 6'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Carli Lloyd
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Crystal Dunn
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Bobadilla
- Fretes
- Ojeda
- Riso
- Martínez
- Gauto
- Alonso
- Bareiro
- Godoy
- Sandoval
- Peña
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Fanny Godoy
Goals 0
|
14 Deisy Ojeda
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Liz Peña
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
11 Mirta Pico
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: TQL Stadium
-
,
-
Cincinnati, OH
Match Commentary
|6'
|Goal! USA 2, Paraguay Women 0. Sophia Smith (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rose Lavelle with a through ball.
|5'
|Attempt missed. Catarina Macario (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rose Lavelle.
|4'
|Goal! USA 1, Paraguay Women 0. Rose Lavelle (USA) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Casey Krueger with a cross.
Match Stats
USA
PAR
Possession
79% 21%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (2)
0 (0)
|USA
|PAR
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
